iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

562.8
(4.02%)
Mar 8, 2023|03:51:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

34.47%

34.49%

34.49%

34.49%

34.49%

Indian

24.4%

24.39%

24.39%

24.39%

24.38%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.23%

26.67%

25.29%

24.82%

24.22%

Non-Institutions

13.88%

14.43%

15.82%

16.29%

16.89%

Total Non-Promoter

41.11%

41.11%

41.11%

41.11%

41.11%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.47%

Foreign: 34.47%

Indian: 24.40%

Non-Promoter- 27.23%

Institutions: 27.23%

Non-Institutions: 13.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.