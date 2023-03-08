Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2022
|Sep-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
34.47%
34.49%
34.49%
34.49%
34.49%
Indian
24.4%
24.39%
24.39%
24.39%
24.38%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
27.23%
26.67%
25.29%
24.82%
24.22%
Non-Institutions
13.88%
14.43%
15.82%
16.29%
16.89%
Total Non-Promoter
41.11%
41.11%
41.11%
41.11%
41.11%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
