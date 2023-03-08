Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
47.19
47.19
47.19
47.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,542.36
2,267.82
1,789.06
1,469.52
Net Worth
3,589.55
2,315.01
1,836.25
1,516.71
Minority Interest
Debt
1,635.82
1,386.32
2,018.97
2,181.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.44
52.15
66.98
112.21
Total Liabilities
5,271.81
3,753.48
3,922.2
3,810.12
Fixed Assets
1,881.07
1,919.27
1,996.57
2,079.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
416.82
416.82
416.77
416.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.18
38.02
31.99
33.17
Networking Capital
2,922.04
1,371.41
1,458.09
1,261.91
Inventories
2,273.91
1,438.57
1,356.16
1,310.65
Inventory Days
62.51
59.35
Sundry Debtors
1,554.04
753.18
679.82
771.47
Debtor Days
32.72
29.75
Other Current Assets
1,863.49
1,475.6
1,330.53
1,173.89
Sundry Creditors
-2,015.43
-1,607.43
-1,373.22
-1,514.02
Creditor Days
69.84
60.1
Other Current Liabilities
-753.97
-688.51
-535.2
-480.08
Cash
20.7
7.96
18.78
18.93
Total Assets
5,271.81
3,753.48
3,922.2
3,810.12
