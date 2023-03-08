Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,399.7
8,339.69
9,258.67
6,889.81
yoy growth (%)
0.71
-9.92
34.38
8.16
Raw materials
-5,617.48
-5,490.6
-6,140.16
-4,290.6
As % of sales
66.87
65.83
66.31
62.27
Employee costs
-179.78
-184.03
-169.93
-144.61
As % of sales
2.14
2.2
1.83
2.09
Other costs
-1,599.87
-1,803.29
-1,809.09
-1,530.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.04
21.62
19.53
22.21
Operating profit
1,002.57
861.77
1,139.49
924.3
OPM
11.93
10.33
12.3
13.41
Depreciation
-265.89
-273.16
-266.6
-265.24
Interest expense
-235.71
-303.64
-395.45
-411.93
Other income
95.26
97.88
112.2
60.7
Profit before tax
596.23
382.85
589.64
307.83
Taxes
-158.52
-81.23
-212.38
-107.83
Tax rate
-26.58
-21.21
-36.01
-35.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
437.71
301.62
377.26
200
Exceptional items
40.07
18.71
18.44
18.02
Net profit
477.78
320.33
395.7
218.02
yoy growth (%)
49.15
-19.04
81.49
778.05
NPM
5.68
3.84
4.27
3.16
