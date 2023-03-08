iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

562.8
(4.02%)
Mar 8, 2023|03:51:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,399.7

8,339.69

9,258.67

6,889.81

yoy growth (%)

0.71

-9.92

34.38

8.16

Raw materials

-5,617.48

-5,490.6

-6,140.16

-4,290.6

As % of sales

66.87

65.83

66.31

62.27

Employee costs

-179.78

-184.03

-169.93

-144.61

As % of sales

2.14

2.2

1.83

2.09

Other costs

-1,599.87

-1,803.29

-1,809.09

-1,530.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.04

21.62

19.53

22.21

Operating profit

1,002.57

861.77

1,139.49

924.3

OPM

11.93

10.33

12.3

13.41

Depreciation

-265.89

-273.16

-266.6

-265.24

Interest expense

-235.71

-303.64

-395.45

-411.93

Other income

95.26

97.88

112.2

60.7

Profit before tax

596.23

382.85

589.64

307.83

Taxes

-158.52

-81.23

-212.38

-107.83

Tax rate

-26.58

-21.21

-36.01

-35.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

437.71

301.62

377.26

200

Exceptional items

40.07

18.71

18.44

18.02

Net profit

477.78

320.33

395.7

218.02

yoy growth (%)

49.15

-19.04

81.49

778.05

NPM

5.68

3.84

4.27

3.16

