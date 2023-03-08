Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.22
-9.44
33.21
7.46
Op profit growth
20.51
-24
25.5
13.84
EBIT growth
22.03
-36.06
49.24
39.5
Net profit growth
76.59
-32.03
101.65
686.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.98
9.97
11.88
12.61
EBIT margin
10.04
8.24
11.68
10.42
Net profit margin
7.38
4.18
5.58
3.68
RoCE
20.72
16.96
26.51
22.16
RoNW
6.61
5.24
12.2
9.54
RoA
3.8
2.15
3.16
1.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
29.48
16.99
24.91
12.31
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
17.09
4.16
12.45
0.06
Book value per share
125.93
96.25
62.49
37.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.26
2.34
6.31
11.55
P/CEPS
7.34
9.55
12.64
2,364.33
P/B
0.99
0.41
2.51
3.75
EV/EBIDTA
3.6
2.88
4.43
6.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.62
-21.28
-29.12
-30.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.29
31
33.41
44.27
Inventory days
61.99
62.8
59.72
68.95
Creditor days
-71.18
-67.61
-66.46
-74.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.76
-2.39
-2.96
-1.87
Net debt / equity
0.49
0.94
1.97
3.91
Net debt / op. profit
1.31
2.29
2.37
3.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.17
-67.01
-67.43
-64.33
Employee costs
-2.41
-2.5
-2.01
-2.26
Other costs
-18.41
-20.5
-18.66
-20.78
