Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

562.8
(4.02%)
Mar 8, 2023|03:51:47 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

596.23

382.85

589.64

307.83

Depreciation

-265.89

-273.16

-266.6

-265.24

Tax paid

-158.52

-81.23

-212.38

-107.83

Working capital

-237.02

-81.59

-440.88

1,606.41

Other operating items

Operating

-65.19

-53.14

-330.22

1,541.17

Capital expenditure

81.63

292.84

107.05

139.9

Free cash flow

16.43

239.7

-223.17

1,681.07

Equity raised

3,579.1

2,677.55

1,627.99

1,197.85

Investing

0.05

0

0

0

Financing

-632.65

-779.87

-590.89

1,534.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,962.93

2,137.38

813.93

4,413.51

