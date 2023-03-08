Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
596.23
382.85
589.64
307.83
Depreciation
-265.89
-273.16
-266.6
-265.24
Tax paid
-158.52
-81.23
-212.38
-107.83
Working capital
-237.02
-81.59
-440.88
1,606.41
Other operating items
Operating
-65.19
-53.14
-330.22
1,541.17
Capital expenditure
81.63
292.84
107.05
139.9
Free cash flow
16.43
239.7
-223.17
1,681.07
Equity raised
3,579.1
2,677.55
1,627.99
1,197.85
Investing
0.05
0
0
0
Financing
-632.65
-779.87
-590.89
1,534.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,962.93
2,137.38
813.93
4,413.51
