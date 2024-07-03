Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹48
Prev. Close₹46.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.88
Day's High₹49.2
Day's Low₹45.3
52 Week's High₹63.62
52 Week's Low₹35
Book Value₹29.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)214.41
P/E28.44
EPS1.65
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.76
46.76
46.76
46.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.84
79.87
74.96
71.36
Net Worth
132.6
126.63
121.72
118.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
493.94
501.92
480.74
374.33
yoy growth (%)
-1.59
4.4
28.42
-8.71
Raw materials
-437.19
-449.19
-421.59
-319.12
As % of sales
88.51
89.49
87.69
85.25
Employee costs
-6.52
-6.16
-3.11
-2.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.48
1.31
6.97
3.46
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.69
-3.67
-3.7
Tax paid
-1.86
-0.31
-2.11
-1.17
Working capital
25.87
-63.48
6.7
23.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.59
4.4
28.42
-8.71
Op profit growth
27.73
-52.88
15.25
-13.87
EBIT growth
55.72
-71.66
17.35
-16.19
Net profit growth
259.71
-79.25
111.93
0.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Asit Baran Dasgupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Agarwal
Independent Director
Sonam Agarwal
Independent Director
Shilpi Modi
Chairman & Managing Director
RAMA SHANKAR GUPTA
Director
Niket Agarwal
Director
SANJAY KALOYA
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Agarwalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Incredible Industries Ltd
Summary
Incredible Industries Limited was formerly incorporated on August 23, 1979 in the name of Adhunik Industries Limited. The Company name was changed from Adhunik Industries Limited to Incredible Industries Limited on May 6, 2021. The Company is engaged in the activity of manufacturing of steel related rolled products such as TMT, Wire rods, H. B. Wire etc. and providing of related services. Further, the Company is also involved in generation of electricity through Wind Power. It has a manufacturing plant in Durgapur, West Bengal.The Company is a leading rolled products manufacturer in the domestic iron & steel industry space. It enjoys a strong presence in Eastern India and North Eastern India and an expanding footprint in the other part of the country as well. It has been producing high quality TMT Bar, Wire Rod, HB. Wire for over five decades and has earned a trusted name in various user industries. The Companys manufacturing plant is located in the industrial rich belt of Durgapur in West Bengal. The Company source its raw materials from plants located nearby and have a strong association with many renowned suppliers for its raw materials requirements. The Company is highly committed towards sustainable manufacturing practices reducing its environmental impact through innovative processes. The Company is playing an active role in helping Indias booming infrastructure, real estate and engineering industries.
Read More
The Incredible Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Incredible Industries Ltd is ₹214.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Incredible Industries Ltd is 28.44 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Incredible Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Incredible Industries Ltd is ₹35 and ₹63.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Incredible Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.79%, 3 Years at 21.75%, 1 Year at 21.24%, 6 Month at 4.76%, 3 Month at 4.43% and 1 Month at -8.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.