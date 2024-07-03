Summary

Incredible Industries Limited was formerly incorporated on August 23, 1979 in the name of Adhunik Industries Limited. The Company name was changed from Adhunik Industries Limited to Incredible Industries Limited on May 6, 2021. The Company is engaged in the activity of manufacturing of steel related rolled products such as TMT, Wire rods, H. B. Wire etc. and providing of related services. Further, the Company is also involved in generation of electricity through Wind Power. It has a manufacturing plant in Durgapur, West Bengal.The Company is a leading rolled products manufacturer in the domestic iron & steel industry space. It enjoys a strong presence in Eastern India and North Eastern India and an expanding footprint in the other part of the country as well. It has been producing high quality TMT Bar, Wire Rod, HB. Wire for over five decades and has earned a trusted name in various user industries. The Companys manufacturing plant is located in the industrial rich belt of Durgapur in West Bengal. The Company source its raw materials from plants located nearby and have a strong association with many renowned suppliers for its raw materials requirements. The Company is highly committed towards sustainable manufacturing practices reducing its environmental impact through innovative processes. The Company is playing an active role in helping Indias booming infrastructure, real estate and engineering industries.

Read More