45.85
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48
  • Day's High49.2
  • 52 Wk High63.62
  • Prev. Close46.92
  • Day's Low45.3
  • 52 Wk Low 35
  • Turnover (lac)8.88
  • P/E28.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.13
  • EPS1.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)214.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Incredible Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Sector

Steel

Open

48

Prev. Close

46.92

Turnover(Lac.)

8.88

Day's High

49.2

Day's Low

45.3

52 Week's High

63.62

52 Week's Low

35

Book Value

29.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

214.41

P/E

28.44

EPS

1.65

Divi. Yield

0

Incredible Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Incredible Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Incredible Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Incredible Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.76

46.76

46.76

46.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.84

79.87

74.96

71.36

Net Worth

132.6

126.63

121.72

118.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

493.94

501.92

480.74

374.33

yoy growth (%)

-1.59

4.4

28.42

-8.71

Raw materials

-437.19

-449.19

-421.59

-319.12

As % of sales

88.51

89.49

87.69

85.25

Employee costs

-6.52

-6.16

-3.11

-2.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.48

1.31

6.97

3.46

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.69

-3.67

-3.7

Tax paid

-1.86

-0.31

-2.11

-1.17

Working capital

25.87

-63.48

6.7

23.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.59

4.4

28.42

-8.71

Op profit growth

27.73

-52.88

15.25

-13.87

EBIT growth

55.72

-71.66

17.35

-16.19

Net profit growth

259.71

-79.25

111.93

0.84

No Record Found

Incredible Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Incredible Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Asit Baran Dasgupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Agarwal

Independent Director

Sonam Agarwal

Independent Director

Shilpi Modi

Chairman & Managing Director

RAMA SHANKAR GUPTA

Director

Niket Agarwal

Director

SANJAY KALOYA

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar Agarwalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Incredible Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

Incredible Industries Limited was formerly incorporated on August 23, 1979 in the name of Adhunik Industries Limited. The Company name was changed from Adhunik Industries Limited to Incredible Industries Limited on May 6, 2021. The Company is engaged in the activity of manufacturing of steel related rolled products such as TMT, Wire rods, H. B. Wire etc. and providing of related services. Further, the Company is also involved in generation of electricity through Wind Power. It has a manufacturing plant in Durgapur, West Bengal.The Company is a leading rolled products manufacturer in the domestic iron & steel industry space. It enjoys a strong presence in Eastern India and North Eastern India and an expanding footprint in the other part of the country as well. It has been producing high quality TMT Bar, Wire Rod, HB. Wire for over five decades and has earned a trusted name in various user industries. The Companys manufacturing plant is located in the industrial rich belt of Durgapur in West Bengal. The Company source its raw materials from plants located nearby and have a strong association with many renowned suppliers for its raw materials requirements. The Company is highly committed towards sustainable manufacturing practices reducing its environmental impact through innovative processes. The Company is playing an active role in helping Indias booming infrastructure, real estate and engineering industries.
Company FAQs

What is the Incredible Industries Ltd share price today?

The Incredible Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Incredible Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Incredible Industries Ltd is ₹214.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Incredible Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Incredible Industries Ltd is 28.44 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Incredible Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Incredible Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Incredible Industries Ltd is ₹35 and ₹63.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Incredible Industries Ltd?

Incredible Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.79%, 3 Years at 21.75%, 1 Year at 21.24%, 6 Month at 4.76%, 3 Month at 4.43% and 1 Month at -8.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Incredible Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Incredible Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Incredible Industries Ltd

