Incredible Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.76
46.76
46.76
46.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.84
79.87
74.96
71.36
Net Worth
132.6
126.63
121.72
118.12
Minority Interest
Debt
43.21
49.14
47.6
41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.64
7.28
8.01
8.67
Total Liabilities
182.45
183.05
177.33
167.79
Fixed Assets
43.03
43.36
46.49
42.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.61
0.42
0.46
Networking Capital
127.82
135.97
128.16
123.74
Inventories
52.4
51.35
49.34
33.24
Inventory Days
24.56
Sundry Debtors
44.01
27.26
36.26
53.46
Debtor Days
39.5
Other Current Assets
59.8
84.17
67.3
62.92
Sundry Creditors
-18.79
-16.79
-15.68
-8.7
Creditor Days
6.42
Other Current Liabilities
-9.6
-10.02
-9.06
-17.18
Cash
10.8
3.11
2.26
1.19
Total Assets
182.45
183.05
177.33
167.79
