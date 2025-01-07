Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
493.94
501.92
480.74
374.33
yoy growth (%)
-1.59
4.4
28.42
-8.71
Raw materials
-437.19
-449.19
-421.59
-319.12
As % of sales
88.51
89.49
87.69
85.25
Employee costs
-6.52
-6.16
-3.11
-2.19
As % of sales
1.32
1.22
0.64
0.58
Other costs
-35.1
-34.74
-30.93
-31.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.1
6.92
6.43
8.34
Operating profit
15.1
11.82
25.09
21.77
OPM
3.05
2.35
5.22
5.81
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.69
-3.67
-3.7
Interest expense
-4.27
-4.95
-15.16
-15.4
Other income
0.37
0.14
0.71
0.79
Profit before tax
5.48
1.31
6.97
3.46
Taxes
-1.86
-0.31
-2.11
-1.17
Tax rate
-33.93
-23.57
-30.32
-33.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.62
1
4.86
2.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.62
1
4.86
2.29
yoy growth (%)
259.71
-79.25
111.93
0.84
NPM
0.73
0.2
1.01
0.61
