iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Incredible Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.09
(0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Incredible Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

493.94

501.92

480.74

374.33

yoy growth (%)

-1.59

4.4

28.42

-8.71

Raw materials

-437.19

-449.19

-421.59

-319.12

As % of sales

88.51

89.49

87.69

85.25

Employee costs

-6.52

-6.16

-3.11

-2.19

As % of sales

1.32

1.22

0.64

0.58

Other costs

-35.1

-34.74

-30.93

-31.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.1

6.92

6.43

8.34

Operating profit

15.1

11.82

25.09

21.77

OPM

3.05

2.35

5.22

5.81

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.69

-3.67

-3.7

Interest expense

-4.27

-4.95

-15.16

-15.4

Other income

0.37

0.14

0.71

0.79

Profit before tax

5.48

1.31

6.97

3.46

Taxes

-1.86

-0.31

-2.11

-1.17

Tax rate

-33.93

-23.57

-30.32

-33.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.62

1

4.86

2.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.62

1

4.86

2.29

yoy growth (%)

259.71

-79.25

111.93

0.84

NPM

0.73

0.2

1.01

0.61

Incredible Indus : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Incredible Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.