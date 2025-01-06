iifl-logo-icon 1
Incredible Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.85
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025

Incredible Indus FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.48

1.31

6.97

3.46

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.69

-3.67

-3.7

Tax paid

-1.86

-0.31

-2.11

-1.17

Working capital

25.87

-63.48

6.7

23.99

Other operating items

Operating

23.78

-68.16

7.88

22.57

Capital expenditure

-0.54

5.55

0

0.54

Free cash flow

23.23

-62.6

7.88

23.11

Equity raised

135.44

129.77

116.42

111.85

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Financing

23.25

-49.54

-17.11

18.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

181.92

17.61

107.18

153.43

