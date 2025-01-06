Incredible Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.48
1.31
6.97
3.46
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.69
-3.67
-3.7
Tax paid
-1.86
-0.31
-2.11
-1.17
Working capital
25.87
-63.48
6.7
23.99
Other operating items
Operating
23.78
-68.16
7.88
22.57
Capital expenditure
-0.54
5.55
0
0.54
Free cash flow
23.23
-62.6
7.88
23.11
Equity raised
135.44
129.77
116.42
111.85
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Financing
23.25
-49.54
-17.11
18.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
181.92
17.61
107.18
153.43
No Record Found
