AGM 27/09/2024 Disclosure of proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024. Disclosure of proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting results of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)