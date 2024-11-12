Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Lansdowne Towers Kolkata -700 020 to inter-alia discuss consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today, the 2nd September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today, the 2nd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 8th day of August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Lansdowne Towers Kolkata -700 020 to inter-alia discuss consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today, the 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday the 27th day of May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at Lansdowne Towers 2/1 A Sarat Bose Road Kolkata -700 020 inter-alia- a) To discuss consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) To consider and recommend dividend (if any) for the FY 2023-24. Please find below the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 27th May, 2024: 1) The Board of Directors has approved and take on record the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor. In this relation, we are enclosing the following documents- a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. b) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024. c) Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. d) Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. e) Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report. 2) No dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:35 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024