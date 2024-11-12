iifl-logo-icon 1
Incredible Industries Ltd Board Meeting

47.56
(7.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:13 AM

Incredible Indus CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Lansdowne Towers Kolkata -700 020 to inter-alia discuss consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today, the 2nd September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today, the 2nd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 8th day of August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Lansdowne Towers Kolkata -700 020 to inter-alia discuss consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today, the 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday the 27th day of May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at Lansdowne Towers 2/1 A Sarat Bose Road Kolkata -700 020 inter-alia- a) To discuss consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) To consider and recommend dividend (if any) for the FY 2023-24. Please find below the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 27th May, 2024: 1) The Board of Directors has approved and take on record the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor. In this relation, we are enclosing the following documents- a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. b) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024. c) Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. d) Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. e) Declaration of Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report. 2) No dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:35 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Incredible Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Incredible Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 1st day of February 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 2/1A Sarat Bose Road Lansdowne Towers Kolkata -700 020 to inter-alia discuss consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended and as per Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person and their Immediate Relatives (Code) and as per our earlier Letter dated 18/12/2023 relating to closure of Trading Window, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed for the Designated persons and their immediate relatives from Monday, 1st January, 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held today, the 1st February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

