SectorSteel
Open₹101.59
Prev. Close₹99.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,345.45
Day's High₹106
Day's Low₹101.59
52 Week's High₹139
52 Week's Low₹83.45
Book Value₹33.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,982.78
P/E32.35
EPS3.05
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.4
16.87
13.44
26.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
738.91
390.24
184.23
70.68
Net Worth
774.31
407.11
197.67
96.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
435.76
229.92
169.73
112.79
yoy growth (%)
89.52
35.46
50.48
18.89
Raw materials
-392.32
-203.32
-147
-105.86
As % of sales
90.03
88.43
86.6
93.86
Employee costs
-2.99
-3.2
-1.48
-1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.02
13.63
12.7
2.16
Depreciation
-1.71
-1.48
-0.49
-0.41
Tax paid
-6.96
-3.55
-4.66
-0.79
Working capital
36.24
57.02
8.05
12.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.52
35.46
50.48
18.89
Op profit growth
99.72
11.56
508.44
34.76
EBIT growth
101.81
22.3
336.94
19.56
Net profit growth
99.13
25.34
484.11
13.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,040.23
1,549.92
1,355.32
435.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,040.23
1,549.92
1,355.32
435.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.67
4.94
3.79
4.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Madan Mohan Singla
E D & Wholetime Director
Rakesh Garg
Executive Director & CFO
Dhruv Singla
Executive Director
Pranav Singla
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sukhdev Raj Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mithan Lal Singla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Mohan Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amrender Kumar Yadav
Executive Director
Sanjeev Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JTL Industries Ltd
Summary
JTL Industries Limited (Formerly known as JTL Infra Limited) was incorporated on July 29, 1991. The Company name was changed from TL Infra Limited to JTL Industries Limited effective in July, 2022 resulting the merger process. The main activity of the Company is to manufacture and sale of ERW Black and Galvanized Steel Pipes & Tubes, development of Infrastructural activities and all other activities.The Companys newly commissioned manufacturing facilies in Mangaon became fully operational in 2019-20. In 2020-21, Company acquired ready to use manufacturing facilities situated at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, a promoter group entity, and ramped up capacity by 1 lac MTPA at Mangaon Plant later in FY 2022. In 2022, it incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (WOS) in the name of JTL Tubes Limited effective January 5, 2022.During Financial Year 2022-23, Chetan Industries Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from March 31, 2023.
The JTL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JTL Industries Ltd is ₹3982.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JTL Industries Ltd is 32.35 and 3.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JTL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JTL Industries Ltd is ₹83.45 and ₹139 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JTL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.64%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at -20.38%, 6 Month at -9.02%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -0.06%.
