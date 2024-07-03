iifl-logo-icon 1
JTL Industries Ltd Share Price

104.25
(5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.59
  • Day's High106
  • 52 Wk High139
  • Prev. Close99.28
  • Day's Low101.59
  • 52 Wk Low 83.45
  • Turnover (lac)9,345.45
  • P/E32.35
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value33.76
  • EPS3.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,982.78
  • Div. Yield0.12
No Records Found

JTL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

101.59

Prev. Close

99.28

Turnover(Lac.)

9,345.45

Day's High

106

Day's Low

101.59

52 Week's High

139

52 Week's Low

83.45

Book Value

33.76

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,982.78

P/E

32.35

EPS

3.05

Divi. Yield

0.12

JTL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

23 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

JTL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

4 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JTL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.90%

Non-Promoter- 11.68%

Institutions: 11.68%

Non-Institutions: 39.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JTL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.4

16.87

13.44

26.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

738.91

390.24

184.23

70.68

Net Worth

774.31

407.11

197.67

96.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

435.76

229.92

169.73

112.79

yoy growth (%)

89.52

35.46

50.48

18.89

Raw materials

-392.32

-203.32

-147

-105.86

As % of sales

90.03

88.43

86.6

93.86

Employee costs

-2.99

-3.2

-1.48

-1.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.02

13.63

12.7

2.16

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.48

-0.49

-0.41

Tax paid

-6.96

-3.55

-4.66

-0.79

Working capital

36.24

57.02

8.05

12.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.52

35.46

50.48

18.89

Op profit growth

99.72

11.56

508.44

34.76

EBIT growth

101.81

22.3

336.94

19.56

Net profit growth

99.13

25.34

484.11

13.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,040.23

1,549.92

1,355.32

435.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,040.23

1,549.92

1,355.32

435.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.67

4.94

3.79

4.61

JTL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JTL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Madan Mohan Singla

E D & Wholetime Director

Rakesh Garg

Executive Director & CFO

Dhruv Singla

Executive Director

Pranav Singla

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sukhdev Raj Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mithan Lal Singla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Mohan Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amrender Kumar Yadav

Executive Director

Sanjeev Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JTL Industries Ltd

Summary

JTL Industries Limited (Formerly known as JTL Infra Limited) was incorporated on July 29, 1991. The Company name was changed from TL Infra Limited to JTL Industries Limited effective in July, 2022 resulting the merger process. The main activity of the Company is to manufacture and sale of ERW Black and Galvanized Steel Pipes & Tubes, development of Infrastructural activities and all other activities.The Companys newly commissioned manufacturing facilies in Mangaon became fully operational in 2019-20. In 2020-21, Company acquired ready to use manufacturing facilities situated at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, a promoter group entity, and ramped up capacity by 1 lac MTPA at Mangaon Plant later in FY 2022. In 2022, it incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (WOS) in the name of JTL Tubes Limited effective January 5, 2022.During Financial Year 2022-23, Chetan Industries Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from March 31, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the JTL Industries Ltd share price today?

The JTL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of JTL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JTL Industries Ltd is ₹3982.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JTL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JTL Industries Ltd is 32.35 and 3.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JTL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JTL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JTL Industries Ltd is ₹83.45 and ₹139 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JTL Industries Ltd?

JTL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.64%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at -20.38%, 6 Month at -9.02%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -0.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JTL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JTL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.91 %
Institutions - 7.23 %
Public - 43.86 %

