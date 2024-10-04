iifl-logo-icon 1
JTL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.25
(5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

JTL Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.02

13.63

12.7

2.16

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.48

-0.49

-0.41

Tax paid

-6.96

-3.55

-4.66

-0.79

Working capital

36.24

57.02

8.05

12.92

Other operating items

Operating

54.58

65.61

15.59

13.87

Capital expenditure

6.51

19.89

2.14

-7.5

Free cash flow

61.09

85.5

17.73

6.37

Equity raised

116.85

54.67

11.08

8.43

Investing

-0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Financing

4.95

36.73

10.34

5.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

182.89

176.9

39.16

20.11

JTL Industries : related Articles

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

4 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

