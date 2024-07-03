JTL Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
994.93
1,033.33
1,006.9
815.96
733.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
994.93
1,033.33
1,006.9
815.96
733.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.01
4.88
3.79
1.57
3.37
Total Income
1,006.94
1,038.2
1,010.7
817.52
737.34
Total Expenditure
925.4
954.08
933.96
734.12
687.52
PBIDT
81.53
84.12
76.74
83.4
49.82
Interest
1.98
2.57
2.52
3.06
3.29
PBDT
79.55
81.55
74.22
80.34
46.53
Depreciation
4.01
3.05
2.51
2.26
2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.3
20.31
17.55
20.05
11.17
Deferred Tax
0.19
-1.54
0.88
0.88
0.39
Reported Profit After Tax
57.06
59.73
53.28
57.15
32.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
57.06
59.73
53.28
57.15
32.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.8
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
57.06
59.73
53.28
57.15
33.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3
3.37
3.15
6.78
5.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.31
35.4
34.03
16.87
13.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.19
8.14
7.62
10.22
6.78
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.73
5.78
5.29
7
4.49
Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
