JTL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.5
(4.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

435.76

229.92

169.73

112.79

yoy growth (%)

89.52

35.46

50.48

18.89

Raw materials

-392.32

-203.32

-147

-105.86

As % of sales

90.03

88.43

86.6

93.86

Employee costs

-2.99

-3.2

-1.48

-1.16

As % of sales

0.68

1.39

0.87

1.03

Other costs

-7.65

-6.97

-6.53

-3.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.75

3.03

3.85

2.96

Operating profit

32.79

16.41

14.71

2.41

OPM

7.52

7.14

8.67

2.14

Depreciation

-1.71

-1.48

-0.49

-0.41

Interest expense

-8.65

-4.04

-1.75

-1.13

Other income

4.6

2.74

0.23

1.3

Profit before tax

27.02

13.63

12.7

2.16

Taxes

-6.96

-3.55

-4.66

-0.79

Tax rate

-25.76

-26.09

-36.71

-36.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.06

10.07

8.03

1.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.06

10.07

8.03

1.37

yoy growth (%)

99.13

25.34

484.11

13.56

NPM

4.6

4.38

4.73

1.22

JTL Industries : related Articles

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More

