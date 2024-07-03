iifl-logo-icon 1
JTL Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

109.82
(1.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

1,574.29

1,077.29

674.57

231.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,574.29

1,077.29

674.57

231.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.74

4.47

2.32

1.6

Total Income

1,579.03

1,081.76

676.88

233.18

Total Expenditure

1,458.83

1,001.8

625.16

215.27

PBIDT

120.19

79.96

51.72

17.91

Interest

4.14

4.61

4.05

4.41

PBDT

116.05

75.35

47.67

13.5

Depreciation

4.01

3.09

1.57

1.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

27.71

18.51

11.92

2.9

Deferred Tax

0.87

0.27

0.16

0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

83.47

53.48

34.02

9.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

83.47

53.48

34.02

9.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.8

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

83.47

54.28

34.02

9.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.92

8.15

5.75

8.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.22

13.11

11.84

10.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.63

7.42

7.66

7.73

PBDTM(%)

7.37

6.99

7.06

5.82

PATM(%)

5.3

4.96

5.04

3.94

JTL Industries: Related NEWS

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

4 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More

