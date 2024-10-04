iifl-logo-icon 1
JTL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

105.61
(-2.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.4

16.87

13.44

26.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

738.91

390.24

184.23

70.68

Net Worth

774.31

407.11

197.67

96.91

Minority Interest

Debt

20

105.06

94.31

63.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.92

4.31

1.96

2.02

Total Liabilities

797.23

516.48

293.94

162.04

Fixed Assets

111.62

69.62

51.98

28.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.85

16.22

12.47

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.07

0.15

0.08

0

Networking Capital

567.3

377.42

227.66

129.37

Inventories

150.43

167.74

119.27

53.09

Inventory Days

44.46

Sundry Debtors

192.66

139.46

109.57

95.11

Debtor Days

79.66

Other Current Assets

270.99

115.53

44.14

28.52

Sundry Creditors

-24.5

-28.54

-25.7

-33.84

Creditor Days

28.34

Other Current Liabilities

-22.28

-16.77

-19.62

-13.51

Cash

111.4

53.09

1.76

4.17

Total Assets

797.24

516.5

293.95

162.03

JTL Industries : related Articles

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

4 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More

