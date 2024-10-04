Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. October 03, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business items: 1. sub-division/split of 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- each into 2 (Two) Equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.1 each, subject to the shareholders approval, to be obtained in the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-A. Boad has approved the Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares from FV Rs 2 to 1 Record Date Intimation for Sub-Division/Split of Shares (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JTL INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JTL INDUSTRIES LTD (534600) RECORD DATE 15/11/2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/11/2024 DR-758/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE391J01024 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - JTL Industries Limited (JTLIND) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 14, 2024. Symbol JTLIND Company Name JTL Industries Limited New ISIN INE391J01032 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 2/- to Re. 1/ The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., November 14, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per Nse Circular dated on 12.11.2024)