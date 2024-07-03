JTL Industries Ltd Summary

JTL Industries Limited (Formerly known as JTL Infra Limited) was incorporated on July 29, 1991. The Company name was changed from TL Infra Limited to JTL Industries Limited effective in July, 2022 resulting the merger process. The main activity of the Company is to manufacture and sale of ERW Black and Galvanized Steel Pipes & Tubes, development of Infrastructural activities and all other activities.The Companys newly commissioned manufacturing facilies in Mangaon became fully operational in 2019-20. In 2020-21, Company acquired ready to use manufacturing facilities situated at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, a promoter group entity, and ramped up capacity by 1 lac MTPA at Mangaon Plant later in FY 2022. In 2022, it incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (WOS) in the name of JTL Tubes Limited effective January 5, 2022.During Financial Year 2022-23, Chetan Industries Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective from March 31, 2023.