|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General meeting to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 through other Audio and Visual means (OAVM) and other matters/items incidental thereto. Notice of EGM scheduled on 26.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024) Ouctome of EGM dt. 26.10.2024 Scrutinizers Report for EGM dated 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.