JTL Industries Ltd EGM

103.59
(-1.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

JTL Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General meeting to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 through other Audio and Visual means (OAVM) and other matters/items incidental thereto. Notice of EGM scheduled on 26.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024) Ouctome of EGM dt. 26.10.2024 Scrutinizers Report for EGM dated 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

JTL Industries: Related News

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

JTL Industries announces 1:2 stock split

4 Oct 2024|12:26 PM

Last year, the company announced a 1:1 share bonus issuance, in which owners received one free share for every one they held on the record date.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

