JTL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve inter alia sub-division/split of equity shares issue of Bonus shares to increase Authorised Share Capital and alteration of MOA. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. October 03, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business items: 1. sub-division/split of 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- each into 2 (Two) Equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs.1 each, subject to the shareholders approval, to be obtained in the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-A. 2. The alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company consequent to the sub-division/split of the face value of the equity shares of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General meeting to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 through other Audio and Visual means (OAVM) and other matters/items incidental thereto. Copy of the Notice is being circulated separately in due course. 4. Appointment of M/s SV Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 14791), Chandigarh as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. Further, the matter related to Bonus Issue has not been approved by the Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.10.2024)