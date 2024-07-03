iifl-logo-icon 1
Aeroflex Industries Ltd Share Price

200.84
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open210.23
  • Day's High210.23
  • 52 Wk High234.45
  • Prev. Close210.23
  • Day's Low199
  • 52 Wk Low 115
  • Turnover (lac)1,559.3
  • P/E60.23
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value24.69
  • EPS3.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,597.27
  • Div. Yield0.12
Aeroflex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

210.23

Prev. Close

210.23

Turnover(Lac.)

1,559.3

Day's High

210.23

Day's Low

199

52 Week's High

234.45

52 Week's Low

115

Book Value

24.69

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,597.27

P/E

60.23

EPS

3.49

Divi. Yield

0.12

Aeroflex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aeroflex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aeroflex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.77%

Foreign: 5.76%

Indian: 61.22%

Non-Promoter- 5.74%

Institutions: 5.74%

Non-Institutions: 27.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aeroflex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.86

22.86

22.86

22.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

267.39

91.32

63.45

35.88

Net Worth

293.25

114.18

86.31

58.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

317.91

269.46

240.8

144.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

317.91

269.46

240.8

144.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.84

0.04

0.61

0.06

View Annually Results

Aeroflex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aeroflex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Asad Daud

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mustafa Abid Kachwala

Non Executive Director

H K Turgalia

Independent Director

Shilpa Bhatia

Independent Director

R C Soni.

Independent Director

Parthasarathi Sarkar

Independent Director

Arpit Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinjal Kamleshbhai Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aeroflex Industries Ltd

Summary

Aeroflex Industries Limited (Formerly known Suyog Intermediates Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on October 19, 1993, which later on was changed to Aeroflex Industries Private Limited dated October 28, 1998. Subsequently, Company was converted to a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Aeroflex Industries Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is a subsidiary of SAT Industries Limited with a holding of 61.23%.The Company is a leading manufacturer in metallic flexible engineering solutions. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing Stainless-Steel Corrugated Flexible Hoses and Hose assemblies. The products are designed for the controlled flow of solids, liquids, and gases, catering to a wide range of industries. These products replace flow solutions made of rubber and polymers. The Company operate a single manufacturing facility located at Taloja, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, with mechanical and hydraulic corrugation machines, interlocking machines, braiding machines, bobbin machines and assemblies equipment. Their product categories include braided hoses, unbraided hoses, solar hoses, gas hoses, vacuum hoses, braiding, interlock hoses, hose assemblies, lancing hose assemblies, jacketed hose assemblies, exhaust connectors, exhaust gas re circulation (EGR) tubes, expansion bellows, compensator and related fittings. In renewable energy segment,
Company FAQs

What is the Aeroflex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aeroflex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aeroflex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is ₹2597.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aeroflex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is 60.23 and 8.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aeroflex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeroflex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is ₹115 and ₹234.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aeroflex Industries Ltd?

Aeroflex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.08%, 6 Month at 32.11%, 3 Month at 11.99% and 1 Month at -5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aeroflex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.99 %
Institutions - 5.75 %
Public - 27.26 %

