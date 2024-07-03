Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹210.23
Prev. Close₹210.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,559.3
Day's High₹210.23
Day's Low₹199
52 Week's High₹234.45
52 Week's Low₹115
Book Value₹24.69
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,597.27
P/E60.23
EPS3.49
Divi. Yield0.12
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.86
22.86
22.86
22.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
267.39
91.32
63.45
35.88
Net Worth
293.25
114.18
86.31
58.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
317.91
269.46
240.8
144.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
317.91
269.46
240.8
144.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.84
0.04
0.61
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Asad Daud
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mustafa Abid Kachwala
Non Executive Director
H K Turgalia
Independent Director
Shilpa Bhatia
Independent Director
R C Soni.
Independent Director
Parthasarathi Sarkar
Independent Director
Arpit Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinjal Kamleshbhai Sheth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aeroflex Industries Ltd
Summary
Aeroflex Industries Limited (Formerly known Suyog Intermediates Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on October 19, 1993, which later on was changed to Aeroflex Industries Private Limited dated October 28, 1998. Subsequently, Company was converted to a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Aeroflex Industries Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is a subsidiary of SAT Industries Limited with a holding of 61.23%.The Company is a leading manufacturer in metallic flexible engineering solutions. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing Stainless-Steel Corrugated Flexible Hoses and Hose assemblies. The products are designed for the controlled flow of solids, liquids, and gases, catering to a wide range of industries. These products replace flow solutions made of rubber and polymers. The Company operate a single manufacturing facility located at Taloja, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, with mechanical and hydraulic corrugation machines, interlocking machines, braiding machines, bobbin machines and assemblies equipment. Their product categories include braided hoses, unbraided hoses, solar hoses, gas hoses, vacuum hoses, braiding, interlock hoses, hose assemblies, lancing hose assemblies, jacketed hose assemblies, exhaust connectors, exhaust gas re circulation (EGR) tubes, expansion bellows, compensator and related fittings. In renewable energy segment,
Read More
The Aeroflex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is ₹2597.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is 60.23 and 8.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeroflex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeroflex Industries Ltd is ₹115 and ₹234.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aeroflex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.08%, 6 Month at 32.11%, 3 Month at 11.99% and 1 Month at -5.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.