Summary

Aeroflex Industries Limited (Formerly known Suyog Intermediates Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on October 19, 1993, which later on was changed to Aeroflex Industries Private Limited dated October 28, 1998. Subsequently, Company was converted to a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Aeroflex Industries Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is a subsidiary of SAT Industries Limited with a holding of 61.23%.The Company is a leading manufacturer in metallic flexible engineering solutions. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing Stainless-Steel Corrugated Flexible Hoses and Hose assemblies. The products are designed for the controlled flow of solids, liquids, and gases, catering to a wide range of industries. These products replace flow solutions made of rubber and polymers. The Company operate a single manufacturing facility located at Taloja, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, with mechanical and hydraulic corrugation machines, interlocking machines, braiding machines, bobbin machines and assemblies equipment. Their product categories include braided hoses, unbraided hoses, solar hoses, gas hoses, vacuum hoses, braiding, interlock hoses, hose assemblies, lancing hose assemblies, jacketed hose assemblies, exhaust connectors, exhaust gas re circulation (EGR) tubes, expansion bellows, compensator and related fittings. In renewable energy segment,

