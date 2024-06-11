|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Jul 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|AGM 05/07/2024 We enclose herewith the Notice of 30th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, July 05, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024) Proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, July 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)
