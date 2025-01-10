Aeroflex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.86
22.86
22.86
22.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
267.39
91.32
63.45
35.88
Net Worth
293.25
114.18
86.31
58.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
45.01
39.13
53.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.72
0.28
1.02
2.04
Total Liabilities
294.09
159.47
126.46
113.85
Fixed Assets
88.39
56.96
52.72
43.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.96
3
Networking Capital
100.04
96.14
64.37
63.82
Inventories
58.94
56.01
35.82
34.32
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
94.65
66.96
52.61
33.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.2
27.79
33.95
45.46
Sundry Creditors
-63.85
-37.02
-34.26
-40.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.9
-17.6
-23.75
-9.12
Cash
105.49
6.18
8.31
3.42
Total Assets
294.11
159.47
126.46
113.86
