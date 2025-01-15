We wish to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 11.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Mean (OAVM). Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 15/01/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/01/2025)