Aeroflex Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday December 14 2024 at 11:00 a.m. inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of Aeroflex Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, December 14, 2024 have inter alia, approved the proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value ? 2/- each of the Company (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 4000 million (Rupees Four Thousand Million only) by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible modes in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time and other applicable laws subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory approvals, as may be required. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/12/2024)

Aeroflex Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and Limited Review Reports thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Aeroflex Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Limited Review Reports thereon. To approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Aeroflex Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 06 2024 at 04:00 p.m. inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and Auditors Report there on; 2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and Auditors Report there on; 3. recommendation of final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024; 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and our Intimation of Closure o Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Re-appointment of M/s. S.K. Jain & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (COP No: 3076) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25 and Re-appointment of D M Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 116723W) as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of Aeroflex Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 02, 2024 has approved to acquire 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of Hyd- Air Engineering Private Limited (Investee Company) from the existing Shareholders of the Investee Company.

