|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|0.25
|12.5
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Audit Reports there on received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
