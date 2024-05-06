To,

The Members of

AEROFLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Mumbai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of AEROFLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements, give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 the profits including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors" responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Our audit procedures, amongst others, include the following: Accuracy, Completeness and disclosure with reference to Ind AS 16 of Property, Plant and Equipment including Capital Work in Progress. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment includes of 64.25 Lakhs capitalized/transferred from capital work in progress during the year. The Company has capital work in progress at the year ended as on March 31, 2024 of

537.83 Lakhs. Cost Recognition of Property, Plant and Equipment as specified in Ind AS 16 is based on completion of asset construction activities and management assessment and judgment that the asset is capable of operating in the manner intended. The asset capitalization is the outcome of various procurements, approvals from operations experts in the Company and judgments by the management and therefore, required significant audit attention. Refer Note 1: Property, Plant and Equipment in Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

AUDITORS RESPONSE

Our audit procedures, amongst others, include the following: a) Obtaining an understanding of operating effectiveness of managements internal control over capital expenditure. b) We assessed Companys process regarding maintenance of records, valuation and accounting of transactions pertaining to Property, Plant and Equipment including Capital Work in Progress with reference to Indian Accounting Standard 16: Property, Plant and Equipment. c) We have reviewed management judgment pertaining to estimation of useful life and depreciation of the Property, Plant and Equipment. d) We have verified the capitalization of borrowing cost incurred on qualifying asset in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard 23: Borrowing Costs. e) Ensuring adequacy of disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, state of affairs, profit & loss including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards and accounting principles generally accepted in India including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

4 Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information andexplanationswhichtothebestofourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-B to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i The Company does not have any material pending litigations which would impact its financial position in standalone financial statement. ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) & (ii) of Rules 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v As stated in note no 45 & 50 to the Standalone Financial Statements: a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi In respect of Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 proviso Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 we herewith report based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Shweta Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants F.R.N.: 127673W Priyanka Jaju (Partner) Membership No.: 416197 Place: Mumbai Date: May 06, 2024 UDIN No: 24416197BKAURI8523

Annexure-A

To the Independent Auditors Report

(As referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of AEROFLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the accounts as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024) to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situations of all Property, Plant & Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the Intangible assets. b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no proceedings have initiated or pending against the Company during the year ended on March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have been substantially confirmed by them. No material discrepancies were noticed and discrepancies if any are properly dealt with by the Management of the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned term loan in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current and Non-Current assets along with other securities in earlier years, however the said loans has been fully repaid during the year therefore the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company does not arise. iii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the management representation given to us with respect to the advances given to the staff and workers and to the suppliers of the Company and other parties, it has been informed that the same were given not in the nature of loan and has been provided in the normal course of the business and are recoverable in cash or kind in coming year and has been classified under other current assets. We have relied on their management representation in this matter. We have been further informed by the management of the Company that the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, its subsidiary or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable. iv According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made. v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, GST, Custom duty, and any other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, particulars of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax Customs Duty, Excise Duty, States respective Sales Tax, Service Tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account. ix a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings availed from lenders during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has repaid all the term loans and working capital loans during the year which has been availed from the banks in earlier years. There is no outstanding loan other than the vehicle loan availed for purchase of vehicle in earlier years therefore this clause is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis which has been utilized by the Company for long term purposes. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. x a) The Company has raised money by way of initial public offer of its equity shares during the year. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the money so received for the purposes for which the money has been received. The details of the utilization of the money raised by way of initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares which has been submitted by the Company to the monitoring agency of IPO fund utilization is given as follows: ( in Lakhs)

Particulars Objects of the issue as per prospectus Utilized till March 31, 2024 Unutilized amount as at March 31, 2024 Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, 3,200.00 3,200.00 - of certain borrowings availed by Company Funding working capital requirements of the Company 8,400.00 4,965.40 3,434.60 General corporate purposes 2,001.10 535.00 1,466.10 Total 13,601.10 8,700.40 4,900.70

The Company has not raised money by way of further public offer for any debt instruments during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received no whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the information and documentation given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details with respect to the related parties has provided to us by the management as per the related party disclosure requirements given by us and the related parties so identified by the management as per applicable parameters given by us and the transactions with such related party transactions have been disclosed in the note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued by the internal auditor for the year ended March 31, 2024. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi a) In our opinion according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) TheCompanyhasnotconductedanyNon-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (also refer note 48 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as the Company has done such spending by payments of such funds to the eligible trust for such activities and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi The reporting under clause 3

(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Shweta Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants F.R.N.: 127673W Priyanka Jaju (Partner) Membership No.: 416197 Place: Mumbai Date: May 06, 2024 UDIN No: 24416197BKAURI8523

Annexure-B

To the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of AEROFLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Statements and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over Standalone Financial Statements, assessingtheriskthatamaterialweaknessexists,andtesting and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1 Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2 Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3 Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Standalone Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.