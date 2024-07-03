iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prakash Industries Ltd Share Price

157.54
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.06
  • Day's High162.89
  • 52 Wk High237
  • Prev. Close162.06
  • Day's Low156.65
  • 52 Wk Low 128.15
  • Turnover (lac)107.74
  • P/E8.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.95
  • EPS19.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,821.26
  • Div. Yield0.74
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prakash Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

162.06

Prev. Close

162.06

Turnover(Lac.)

107.74

Day's High

162.89

Day's Low

156.65

52 Week's High

237

52 Week's Low

128.15

Book Value

178.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,821.26

P/E

8.28

EPS

19.56

Divi. Yield

0.74

Prakash Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

Prakash Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Prakash Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.27%

Non-Promoter- 3.98%

Institutions: 3.97%

Non-Institutions: 51.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prakash Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

179.08

179.08

198.45

198.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,844.67

2,774.71

2,613.78

2,700.79

Net Worth

3,023.75

2,953.79

2,812.23

2,899.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,215.86

2,973.64

2,934.81

2,173.5

yoy growth (%)

8.14

1.32

35.02

5.85

Raw materials

-2,296.71

-1,972.1

-1,847.44

-1,482.18

As % of sales

71.41

66.31

62.94

68.19

Employee costs

-229.7

-241.79

-195.97

-154.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

95.33

118.19

388.34

88.39

Depreciation

-153.77

-144.87

-120.94

-103.03

Tax paid

0

0

-2.09

-7.4

Working capital

156.27

-16.5

42.04

27.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.14

1.32

35.02

5.85

Op profit growth

-9.82

-39.96

122.48

37.57

EBIT growth

-19.94

-55.58

194.14

73.92

Net profit growth

-19.34

-69.4

376.85

246.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018

Gross Sales

3,006.67

Excise Duty

71.86

Net Sales

2,934.81

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

14.81

View Annually Results

Prakash Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prakash Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

V P Agarwal

Managing Director

Vikram Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Kanha Agarwal

Independent Director

Satish Chander Gosain

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arvind Mahla

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Jain

Independent Director

Ankita Garg

Independent Director

Jatin Gupta

Independent Director

Harsh Vardhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prakash Industries Ltd

Summary

Prakash Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on July 31, 1980 as Prakash Pipes and Industries Limited. The Company formerly known as PIL Limited was changed to Prakash Industries Limited. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Steel Products and generation of Power.PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.91 to part-finance the sponge iron project being set up at Champa, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 1.5 lac tpa. The company manufactures PVC pipes, B&W TV picture tubes and video tapes and cassettes. PIL has technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, for the sponge iron project. The plants are located in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (two), Punjab and Orissa. In 1994-95, the company doubled the capacity of the sponge iron plant from 1.50 lac tpa to 3.30 lac tpa and also undertook a forward integration project to set up a stainless steel plant in Gujarat together with a rolling mill and a worsted woollen yarn EOU at Silvassa. The company also took up the expansion of the iron-ore mining and crushing capacity. It came out with a rights issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the above expansion-cum-diversification project. The company successfully commissioned the stainless steel project at Bharuch in 1995-96 and has also completed all other expansion and diversification projects. The video tape division bagged the Elcina certificate of merit for excellent export performance for 1992-93. PIL is also implementing a 10-MW wind-farm project in Tam
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prakash Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prakash Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Industries Ltd is ₹2821.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Industries Ltd is 8.28 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prakash Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Industries Ltd is ₹128.15 and ₹237 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prakash Industries Ltd?

Prakash Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.13%, 3 Years at 43.71%, 1 Year at -16.16%, 6 Month at -18.25%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -3.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prakash Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prakash Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.27 %
Institutions - 3.97 %
Public - 51.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.