SectorSteel
Open₹162.06
Prev. Close₹162.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹107.74
Day's High₹162.89
Day's Low₹156.65
52 Week's High₹237
52 Week's Low₹128.15
Book Value₹178.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,821.26
P/E8.28
EPS19.56
Divi. Yield0.74
The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
179.08
179.08
198.45
198.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,844.67
2,774.71
2,613.78
2,700.79
Net Worth
3,023.75
2,953.79
2,812.23
2,899.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,215.86
2,973.64
2,934.81
2,173.5
yoy growth (%)
8.14
1.32
35.02
5.85
Raw materials
-2,296.71
-1,972.1
-1,847.44
-1,482.18
As % of sales
71.41
66.31
62.94
68.19
Employee costs
-229.7
-241.79
-195.97
-154.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
95.33
118.19
388.34
88.39
Depreciation
-153.77
-144.87
-120.94
-103.03
Tax paid
0
0
-2.09
-7.4
Working capital
156.27
-16.5
42.04
27.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.14
1.32
35.02
5.85
Op profit growth
-9.82
-39.96
122.48
37.57
EBIT growth
-19.94
-55.58
194.14
73.92
Net profit growth
-19.34
-69.4
376.85
246.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
3,006.67
Excise Duty
71.86
Net Sales
2,934.81
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
14.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
V P Agarwal
Managing Director
Vikram Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Kanha Agarwal
Independent Director
Satish Chander Gosain
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arvind Mahla
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Jain
Independent Director
Ankita Garg
Independent Director
Jatin Gupta
Independent Director
Harsh Vardhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prakash Industries Ltd
Summary
Prakash Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on July 31, 1980 as Prakash Pipes and Industries Limited. The Company formerly known as PIL Limited was changed to Prakash Industries Limited. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Steel Products and generation of Power.PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.91 to part-finance the sponge iron project being set up at Champa, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 1.5 lac tpa. The company manufactures PVC pipes, B&W TV picture tubes and video tapes and cassettes. PIL has technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, for the sponge iron project. The plants are located in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (two), Punjab and Orissa. In 1994-95, the company doubled the capacity of the sponge iron plant from 1.50 lac tpa to 3.30 lac tpa and also undertook a forward integration project to set up a stainless steel plant in Gujarat together with a rolling mill and a worsted woollen yarn EOU at Silvassa. The company also took up the expansion of the iron-ore mining and crushing capacity. It came out with a rights issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the above expansion-cum-diversification project. The company successfully commissioned the stainless steel project at Bharuch in 1995-96 and has also completed all other expansion and diversification projects. The video tape division bagged the Elcina certificate of merit for excellent export performance for 1992-93. PIL is also implementing a 10-MW wind-farm project in Tam
Read More
The Prakash Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Industries Ltd is ₹2821.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Industries Ltd is 8.28 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Industries Ltd is ₹128.15 and ₹237 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prakash Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.13%, 3 Years at 43.71%, 1 Year at -16.16%, 6 Month at -18.25%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -3.19%.
