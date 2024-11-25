Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.79
EBIT margin
16.18
Net profit margin
13.16
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.62
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
16.91
Book value per share
174.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.92
P/CEPS
8.61
P/B
0.83
EV/EBIDTA
5.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-0.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.48
Net debt / equity
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
1.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.94
Employee costs
-6.67
Other costs
-10.57
The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.Read More
