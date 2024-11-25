iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Industries Ltd Key Ratios

173.2
(3.02%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:19:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.79

EBIT margin

16.18

Net profit margin

13.16

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.62

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

16.91

Book value per share

174.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.92

P/CEPS

8.61

P/B

0.83

EV/EBIDTA

5.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-0.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.48

Net debt / equity

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

1.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.94

Employee costs

-6.67

Other costs

-10.57

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.

