Prakash Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

152.09
(-6.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Prakash Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

95.33

118.19

388.34

88.39

Depreciation

-153.77

-144.87

-120.94

-103.03

Tax paid

0

0

-2.09

-7.4

Working capital

156.27

-16.5

42.04

27.18

Other operating items

Operating

97.83

-43.18

307.35

5.15

Capital expenditure

116.86

699.56

907.75

42.8

Free cash flow

214.69

656.38

1,215.1

47.96

Equity raised

5,365.58

5,208.29

4,292.66

4,008.43

Investing

0

-0.01

0.01

-2.18

Financing

373.44

230.54

978.64

1,245.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,953.71

6,095.2

6,486.41

5,299.98

