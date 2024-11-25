Prakash Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
95.33
118.19
388.34
88.39
Depreciation
-153.77
-144.87
-120.94
-103.03
Tax paid
0
0
-2.09
-7.4
Working capital
156.27
-16.5
42.04
27.18
Other operating items
Operating
97.83
-43.18
307.35
5.15
Capital expenditure
116.86
699.56
907.75
42.8
Free cash flow
214.69
656.38
1,215.1
47.96
Equity raised
5,365.58
5,208.29
4,292.66
4,008.43
Investing
0
-0.01
0.01
-2.18
Financing
373.44
230.54
978.64
1,245.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,953.71
6,095.2
6,486.41
5,299.98
The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.