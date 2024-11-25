Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,215.86
2,973.64
2,934.81
2,173.5
yoy growth (%)
8.14
1.32
35.02
5.85
Raw materials
-2,296.71
-1,972.1
-1,847.44
-1,482.18
As % of sales
71.41
66.31
62.94
68.19
Employee costs
-229.7
-241.79
-195.97
-154.88
As % of sales
7.14
8.13
6.67
7.12
Other costs
-374.89
-410.9
-310.32
-275.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.65
13.81
10.57
12.66
Operating profit
314.56
348.85
581.08
261.18
OPM
9.78
11.73
19.79
12.01
Depreciation
-153.77
-144.87
-120.94
-103.03
Interest expense
-73.52
-92.74
-86.61
-73.07
Other income
8.06
6.95
14.81
3.32
Profit before tax
95.33
118.19
388.34
88.39
Taxes
0
0
-2.09
-7.4
Tax rate
0
0
-0.53
-8.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
95.33
118.19
386.25
80.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
95.33
118.19
386.25
81
yoy growth (%)
-19.34
-69.4
376.85
246.44
NPM
2.96
3.97
13.16
3.72
The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.Read More
