Prakash Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

154.06
(1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,215.86

2,973.64

2,934.81

2,173.5

yoy growth (%)

8.14

1.32

35.02

5.85

Raw materials

-2,296.71

-1,972.1

-1,847.44

-1,482.18

As % of sales

71.41

66.31

62.94

68.19

Employee costs

-229.7

-241.79

-195.97

-154.88

As % of sales

7.14

8.13

6.67

7.12

Other costs

-374.89

-410.9

-310.32

-275.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.65

13.81

10.57

12.66

Operating profit

314.56

348.85

581.08

261.18

OPM

9.78

11.73

19.79

12.01

Depreciation

-153.77

-144.87

-120.94

-103.03

Interest expense

-73.52

-92.74

-86.61

-73.07

Other income

8.06

6.95

14.81

3.32

Profit before tax

95.33

118.19

388.34

88.39

Taxes

0

0

-2.09

-7.4

Tax rate

0

0

-0.53

-8.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

95.33

118.19

386.25

80.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

95.33

118.19

386.25

81

yoy growth (%)

-19.34

-69.4

376.85

246.44

NPM

2.96

3.97

13.16

3.72

Prakash Industri : related Articles

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.

Read More

