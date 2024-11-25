Prakash Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
179.08
179.08
198.45
198.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,844.67
2,774.71
2,613.78
2,700.79
Net Worth
3,023.75
2,953.79
2,812.23
2,899.24
Minority Interest
Debt
362.28
599.07
547.81
557.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
276.86
360.9
329.86
241.49
Total Liabilities
3,662.89
3,913.76
3,689.9
3,697.84
Fixed Assets
3,215.19
3,289.83
2,985.12
3,097.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
185.61
226.41
190.96
191.4
Networking Capital
-14.02
99.8
303.22
363.76
Inventories
300.67
311.7
347.75
293.98
Inventory Days
33.36
Sundry Debtors
83.41
96.91
66.3
142.88
Debtor Days
16.21
Other Current Assets
183.23
254.55
302.08
304.59
Sundry Creditors
-188.4
-205.74
-154.8
-162.04
Creditor Days
18.39
Other Current Liabilities
-392.94
-357.62
-258.11
-215.65
Cash
276.12
297.72
210.6
44.79
Total Assets
3,662.89
3,913.76
3,689.9
3,697.84
The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.Read More
