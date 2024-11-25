iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

151.19
(-2.92%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

179.08

179.08

198.45

198.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,844.67

2,774.71

2,613.78

2,700.79

Net Worth

3,023.75

2,953.79

2,812.23

2,899.24

Minority Interest

Debt

362.28

599.07

547.81

557.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

276.86

360.9

329.86

241.49

Total Liabilities

3,662.89

3,913.76

3,689.9

3,697.84

Fixed Assets

3,215.19

3,289.83

2,985.12

3,097.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

185.61

226.41

190.96

191.4

Networking Capital

-14.02

99.8

303.22

363.76

Inventories

300.67

311.7

347.75

293.98

Inventory Days

33.36

Sundry Debtors

83.41

96.91

66.3

142.88

Debtor Days

16.21

Other Current Assets

183.23

254.55

302.08

304.59

Sundry Creditors

-188.4

-205.74

-154.8

-162.04

Creditor Days

18.39

Other Current Liabilities

-392.94

-357.62

-258.11

-215.65

Cash

276.12

297.72

210.6

44.79

Total Assets

3,662.89

3,913.76

3,689.9

3,697.84

Prakash Industri : related Articles

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.

