Prakash Industries Ltd Annually Results

154.36
(0.93%)
Jan 9, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018

Gross Sales

3,006.67

Excise Duty

71.86

Net Sales

2,934.81

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

14.81

Total Income

2,949.62

Total Expenditure

2,353.73

PBIDT

595.89

Interest

86.61

PBDT

509.28

Depreciation

120.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

2.09

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

386.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

386.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

386.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

156.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.3

PBDTM(%)

17.35

PATM(%)

13.16

Prakash Industri: Related NEWS

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.

Read More

