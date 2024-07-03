Prakash Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
3,006.67
Excise Duty
71.86
Net Sales
2,934.81
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
14.81
Total Income
2,949.62
Total Expenditure
2,353.73
PBIDT
595.89
Interest
86.61
PBDT
509.28
Depreciation
120.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.09
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
386.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
386.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
386.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
156.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.3
PBDTM(%)
17.35
PATM(%)
13.16
The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.Read More
