iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prakash Industries Ltd Board Meeting

161.93
(5.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Prakash Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter and half year Ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 with Limited Review Report Carried Out By Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2023 Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter ended 30.06.2024, Re-classification of entity from Promoter Group to Public Category and Addition in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20246 May 2024
PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2024 and dividend @ 12% i.e. Rs. 1.20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 with Limited Review carried out by Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Prakash Industri: Related News

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

Prakash Industries Secures 30-Year Lease for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|11:00 AM

The mining rights for the Bhaskarpara coal mine have been granted for a duration of 30 years.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.