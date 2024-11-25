Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter and half year Ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 with Limited Review Report Carried Out By Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2023 Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter ended 30.06.2024, Re-classification of entity from Promoter Group to Public Category and Addition in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 6 May 2024

PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2024 and dividend @ 12% i.e. Rs. 1.20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024