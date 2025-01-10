To,

THE MEMBERS OF PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Prakash Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year on that date and a accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the summaryofthesignificant financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial effects statements give the true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Note 34 and 35 to the statement of financial results, wherein the deferred tax assets of 8,821 for the year ended on March 31, 2024, has been adjusted against the Securities Premium Account in terms of a court order. Further, unused MAT Credit Entitlement utilised during the year for the net increased tax liability of the earlier year, determined at the time of assessment, aggregating to 1,132 lakhs have been adjusted against the opening balance of retained earnings. Had the current tax and deferred tax been accounted for pursuant to Ind AS -12 ‘ Income Taxes, tax expense would have been higher by 1,132 lakhs and net profit comprehensive income after tax for year ended on March 31, 2024, would have been higher by 7,689 lakhs respectively.

2. Note 36 to thestatementfinancialresults, an amount of 35,020 lakhs has been withdrawn from the general reserve to adjust the equivalent amount with respect to the impairment of certain assets. The management has decided to value the assets at fair value, therefore an amount of 35,020 lakhs has been reduced from the

WDV of the assets and shown under the Exceptional Item. Had this adjustment not been made, net profit before and after-tax and total comprehensive income after tax for the year ended on March 31, 2024, would have been lower by 35,020 lakhs.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the StandardsonAuditingspecifiedunder section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In additiontothematterdescribed QualifiedOpinion section, we have determined theBasisfor the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Assessment of litigation and related disclosure of contingent liabilities Refer to Note 31 to the Financial Statements- "Use of estimates and critical accounting judgements- Provisions and contingent liabilities". Our audit procedures included the following: As at March 31, 2024, the Company has exposures towards litigations relating to various matters as set out in the aforesaid management judgement is Notes,Significant required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. - Obtained management assessment on the litigation along with the communications made to the Board of Directors and regulators; As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating interpretation of laws/ regulations, it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. We understood, assessed of available information and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigation relating to the relevant laws and regulations; - We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities/ other significant litigations made in the Financial Statements; - We evaluated managements assessment around those matters that are not disclosed or not considered as contingent liability, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; and - We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures based on the above work performed, managements assessment in respect of litigation and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/other significant litigations in the Financial Statements are considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including its Annexures, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequateinternalfinancialcontrols, that wereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant financial to the preparation and presentation of the statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a maycastsignificant material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in(i) planning the scope of our audit work influenced. and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings,includinganysignificantdeficiencies in internal control that we and identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with the governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"). Issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and except for the matter described under the "Basis for QualifiedOpinion" paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the "Basis for QualifiedOpinion" paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with

Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on the record by the Board of Directors, noneofthedirectors disqualifiedas on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of account other matter connected there with are as stated in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses a modifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financialreporting. h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the company to directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements,

(Refer to note no. 31) ii. Except for the matter described under the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year. iv (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("UltimateBeneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. iv (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("UltimateBeneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iv (c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in the note 47 of the financial statement, the board have proposed thefinaldividend of

1.20 per share of 10.00 each for the year which is subject to approval at the annual meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 302137E Rajesh Kumar Agarwal Partner Place of Signature: New Delhi Membership No. 058769 Date : 17th May, 2024 UDIN:24058769BKHGDW3026

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in the paragraph under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date) i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of the immovable property have been mortgaged with the banks/ Financial Institutions etc., for securing the borrowings and loans raised by the Company. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and copy of the title deeds of immovable properties, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property,

Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during any point of time of the year, from the bank, or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause

3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investment in, provided any guarantee or security therefore the question of compliances in respect of provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act does not arise. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposited within the meaning of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there were no outstanding dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax , goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues which as at March 31, 2024 have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 182.45 2001-06 CESTAT, New Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 11.63 2011-2013 Appellate Authority - Asst. Commissioner

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction in the books of accounts that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender. (Refer to notes – 18(a), 18(b) and 20 of the financial Statement).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or other lender

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans, on an overall basis, for the purpose for which the loans were obtained (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither made any preferential allotment nor private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year Accordingly, the compliance requirement of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies

Act 2013 under reporting Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provision of Para 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the

Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/ housing finance activities during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as definedin the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any Group company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (also refer Note 46 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has spent the specified amount under Corporate Social Responsibility as required under sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act during the year. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is related to the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, clause xxi is not applicable.

For Chaturvedi & Co.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Prakash Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls thatwereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financialcontrols over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have statements . materialeffect onthe financial

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

In our opinion according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified as at March 31, 2024: The Company did not have appropriate internal financial controls in respect of control over process of Ind AS-12 "Income Taxes" and accounting thereof. The inadequate supervisory and review control over Companys process in respect of its aforesaid assessment in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India could potentially result in a material misstatement in preparationandpresentationoffinancialstatement including the profit/ loss after tax.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financialcontrol over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects of material weaknessesdescribed QualifiedOpinion" paragraph "Basisfor above, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reportingwereoperatingeffectivelyas at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the 2024, and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements.