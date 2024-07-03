iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Alloys Ltd Share Price

68.64
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High68.64
  • 52 Wk High112.99
  • Prev. Close68.64
  • Day's Low68.64
  • 52 Wk Low 51.95
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E10.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.44
  • EPS6.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)135.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shah Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0

Prev. Close

68.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

68.64

Day's Low

68.64

52 Week's High

112.99

52 Week's Low

51.95

Book Value

37.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

135.91

P/E

10.71

EPS

6.17

Divi. Yield

0

Shah Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shah Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shah Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.78%

Non-Promoter- 46.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shah Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.01

45.03

37.71

-65.13

Net Worth

66.81

64.83

57.51

-45.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

501.91

489.33

482.81

311.38

yoy growth (%)

2.57

1.35

55.05

19.3

Raw materials

-345.36

-358.21

-345.71

-176.92

As % of sales

68.8

73.2

71.6

56.81

Employee costs

-20.19

-21.11

-18.03

-12.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.43

-68.16

-13.74

-27.76

Depreciation

-12.96

-12.97

-13.64

-13.74

Tax paid

-98.27

-28.46

-85.04

-10.13

Working capital

50.82

138.15

160.68

65.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.57

1.35

55.05

19.3

Op profit growth

-129.03

7,714.53

20.44

-96.71

EBIT growth

-147.34

397.49

1.32

-61.44

Net profit growth

256.53

-134.41

-2.27

-65.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

592.38

626.26

880.08

501.92

489.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

592.38

626.26

880.08

501.92

489.34

Other Operating Income

20.86

1.68

6.07

24.71

0.97

Other Income

0

0

0

20.34

91.98

Shah Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shah Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajendra V Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashok A Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shefali M Patel

Whole-time Director

Mrinal Sinha

Whole-time Director

Prakash Patel

Independent Director

Ambalal C Patel

Independent Director

Shri Bipinbhai A. Gosalia

Independent Director

Shri Mitesh V. Jariwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narayanlal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shah Alloys Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in November, 1990, Shah Alloys Limited went public in 1992. It was promoted by Rajendrabhai V Shah and Rajiniben R Shah. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Stainless Steel, Alloy & Special Steel, Carbon/ Mild Steel and Armour Steel in Flat and Long products of which it makes Hot Rolled Coils, Sheets & Plates , Cold Rolled Coils & Sheets , Hot Rolled Round Bars , Bright Round Bars , Hot Rolled Flat Bars , Angles, Beams etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.92 to part-finance an expansion scheme, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The company has embarked on a Rs 6.53-cr project to manufacture stainless steel and other alloy products, financed by GIIC. It has put up a hot plate rolling mill at a cost of Rs 36.75 cr. The company received the Dhatu Nayak Award for best performance in the stainless steel industry.During 1998-99, the Company implemented the project of captive power plant having capacity of 20 MW. The project was financed through term loans and internal cash accruals.Also in 2000-01, the company commissioned Indias first 1800mm width Stainless Steel Slab Caster. The project of H R /S S Sheet /Coil was commissioned as per schedule. The companys ongoing diversification project of manufacturing of HR/SS Sheet/Coil was implemented during 2001-02.During 2001-02 Shah Steel & Industrial Gases Limited was amalgamated with the company and accordingly 20 equity shares of Shah alloys were issued and allotted to Shah Steel &
Company FAQs

What is the Shah Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Shah Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Alloys Ltd is ₹135.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shah Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shah Alloys Ltd is 10.71 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shah Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Alloys Ltd is ₹51.95 and ₹112.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shah Alloys Ltd?

Shah Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.68%, 3 Years at 8.16%, 1 Year at 7.08%, 6 Month at 9.88%, 3 Month at -21.80% and 1 Month at -7.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shah Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shah Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.22 %

