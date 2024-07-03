SectorSteel
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹68.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹68.64
Day's Low₹68.64
52 Week's High₹112.99
52 Week's Low₹51.95
Book Value₹37.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)135.91
P/E10.71
EPS6.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.01
45.03
37.71
-65.13
Net Worth
66.81
64.83
57.51
-45.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
501.91
489.33
482.81
311.38
yoy growth (%)
2.57
1.35
55.05
19.3
Raw materials
-345.36
-358.21
-345.71
-176.92
As % of sales
68.8
73.2
71.6
56.81
Employee costs
-20.19
-21.11
-18.03
-12.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.43
-68.16
-13.74
-27.76
Depreciation
-12.96
-12.97
-13.64
-13.74
Tax paid
-98.27
-28.46
-85.04
-10.13
Working capital
50.82
138.15
160.68
65.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.57
1.35
55.05
19.3
Op profit growth
-129.03
7,714.53
20.44
-96.71
EBIT growth
-147.34
397.49
1.32
-61.44
Net profit growth
256.53
-134.41
-2.27
-65.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
592.38
626.26
880.08
501.92
489.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
592.38
626.26
880.08
501.92
489.34
Other Operating Income
20.86
1.68
6.07
24.71
0.97
Other Income
0
0
0
20.34
91.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajendra V Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashok A Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shefali M Patel
Whole-time Director
Mrinal Sinha
Whole-time Director
Prakash Patel
Independent Director
Ambalal C Patel
Independent Director
Shri Bipinbhai A. Gosalia
Independent Director
Shri Mitesh V. Jariwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narayanlal Shah
Reports by Shah Alloys Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in November, 1990, Shah Alloys Limited went public in 1992. It was promoted by Rajendrabhai V Shah and Rajiniben R Shah. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Stainless Steel, Alloy & Special Steel, Carbon/ Mild Steel and Armour Steel in Flat and Long products of which it makes Hot Rolled Coils, Sheets & Plates , Cold Rolled Coils & Sheets , Hot Rolled Round Bars , Bright Round Bars , Hot Rolled Flat Bars , Angles, Beams etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.92 to part-finance an expansion scheme, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The company has embarked on a Rs 6.53-cr project to manufacture stainless steel and other alloy products, financed by GIIC. It has put up a hot plate rolling mill at a cost of Rs 36.75 cr. The company received the Dhatu Nayak Award for best performance in the stainless steel industry.During 1998-99, the Company implemented the project of captive power plant having capacity of 20 MW. The project was financed through term loans and internal cash accruals.Also in 2000-01, the company commissioned Indias first 1800mm width Stainless Steel Slab Caster. The project of H R /S S Sheet /Coil was commissioned as per schedule. The companys ongoing diversification project of manufacturing of HR/SS Sheet/Coil was implemented during 2001-02.During 2001-02 Shah Steel & Industrial Gases Limited was amalgamated with the company and accordingly 20 equity shares of Shah alloys were issued and allotted to Shah Steel &
The Shah Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Alloys Ltd is ₹135.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shah Alloys Ltd is 10.71 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Alloys Ltd is ₹51.95 and ₹112.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shah Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.68%, 3 Years at 8.16%, 1 Year at 7.08%, 6 Month at 9.88%, 3 Month at -21.80% and 1 Month at -7.98%.
