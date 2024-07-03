Summary

Incorporated in November, 1990, Shah Alloys Limited went public in 1992. It was promoted by Rajendrabhai V Shah and Rajiniben R Shah. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Stainless Steel, Alloy & Special Steel, Carbon/ Mild Steel and Armour Steel in Flat and Long products of which it makes Hot Rolled Coils, Sheets & Plates , Cold Rolled Coils & Sheets , Hot Rolled Round Bars , Bright Round Bars , Hot Rolled Flat Bars , Angles, Beams etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.92 to part-finance an expansion scheme, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The company has embarked on a Rs 6.53-cr project to manufacture stainless steel and other alloy products, financed by GIIC. It has put up a hot plate rolling mill at a cost of Rs 36.75 cr. The company received the Dhatu Nayak Award for best performance in the stainless steel industry.During 1998-99, the Company implemented the project of captive power plant having capacity of 20 MW. The project was financed through term loans and internal cash accruals.Also in 2000-01, the company commissioned Indias first 1800mm width Stainless Steel Slab Caster. The project of H R /S S Sheet /Coil was commissioned as per schedule. The companys ongoing diversification project of manufacturing of HR/SS Sheet/Coil was implemented during 2001-02.During 2001-02 Shah Steel & Industrial Gases Limited was amalgamated with the company and accordingly 20 equity shares of Shah alloys were issued and allotted to Shah Steel &

Read More