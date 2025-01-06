Shah Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.43
-68.16
-13.74
-27.76
Depreciation
-12.96
-12.97
-13.64
-13.74
Tax paid
-98.27
-28.46
-85.04
-10.13
Working capital
50.82
138.15
160.68
65.47
Other operating items
Operating
-29.98
28.53
48.25
13.82
Capital expenditure
-0.08
1.48
1.04
-0.71
Free cash flow
-30.07
30.01
49.3
13.11
Equity raised
-46
-189.39
-493.13
-713.69
Investing
4.15
-16.62
6.48
6.6
Financing
59.82
2.16
19.37
-70.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.11
-173.83
-417.98
-764.2
