Shah Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.64
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

Shah Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.43

-68.16

-13.74

-27.76

Depreciation

-12.96

-12.97

-13.64

-13.74

Tax paid

-98.27

-28.46

-85.04

-10.13

Working capital

50.82

138.15

160.68

65.47

Other operating items

Operating

-29.98

28.53

48.25

13.82

Capital expenditure

-0.08

1.48

1.04

-0.71

Free cash flow

-30.07

30.01

49.3

13.11

Equity raised

-46

-189.39

-493.13

-713.69

Investing

4.15

-16.62

6.48

6.6

Financing

59.82

2.16

19.37

-70.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-12.11

-173.83

-417.98

-764.2

