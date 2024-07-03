Shah Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
66.31
118.55
127.87
142.82
179.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.31
118.55
127.87
142.82
179.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.54
1.86
0.87
Other Income
0.05
0
6.09
0
0
Total Income
66.36
118.55
134.5
144.68
180.59
Total Expenditure
71.4
124.08
125.76
167.26
176.91
PBIDT
-5.04
-5.53
8.74
-22.58
3.68
Interest
1.11
1.11
0.87
1.04
1.06
PBDT
-6.15
-6.64
7.87
-23.62
2.62
Depreciation
2.29
2.3
2.21
2.23
2.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax
-2.03
-2.2
2.14
-2.64
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.41
-6.74
3.44
-23.21
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.38
-6.69
4.41
-24.11
0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
3.87
-15.6
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.38
-6.69
0.54
-8.51
0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.23
-3.38
2.23
-12.18
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.6
-4.66
6.83
-15.81
2.04
PBDTM(%)
-9.27
-5.6
6.15
-16.53
1.45
PATM(%)
-9.66
-5.68
2.69
-16.25
0.18
