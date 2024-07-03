iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

67.26
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

66.31

118.55

127.87

142.82

179.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.31

118.55

127.87

142.82

179.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.54

1.86

0.87

Other Income

0.05

0

6.09

0

0

Total Income

66.36

118.55

134.5

144.68

180.59

Total Expenditure

71.4

124.08

125.76

167.26

176.91

PBIDT

-5.04

-5.53

8.74

-22.58

3.68

Interest

1.11

1.11

0.87

1.04

1.06

PBDT

-6.15

-6.64

7.87

-23.62

2.62

Depreciation

2.29

2.3

2.21

2.23

2.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.08

0

0

Deferred Tax

-2.03

-2.2

2.14

-2.64

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.41

-6.74

3.44

-23.21

0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.38

-6.69

4.41

-24.11

0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

3.87

-15.6

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.38

-6.69

0.54

-8.51

0.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.23

-3.38

2.23

-12.18

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.6

-4.66

6.83

-15.81

2.04

PBDTM(%)

-9.27

-5.6

6.15

-16.53

1.45

PATM(%)

-9.66

-5.68

2.69

-16.25

0.18

