|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.57
1.35
55.05
19.3
Op profit growth
-129.03
7,714.53
20.44
-96.71
EBIT growth
-141.22
237.11
0.28
-42.5
Net profit growth
1,099.01
-113.06
-2.35
-69.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.22
-11.38
-0.14
-0.19
EBIT margin
5.56
-13.83
-4.16
-6.43
Net profit margin
-11.11
-0.95
7.37
11.71
RoCE
15.75
-41.57
-19.78
-25.85
RoNW
38.41
1.21
-3.97
-2.78
RoA
-7.87
-0.71
8.77
11.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-28.18
-2.35
17.99
18.42
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-34.73
-8.9
11.1
11.48
Book value per share
-27.61
-9.06
-87.56
-139.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.28
-2.87
2.32
0.9
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.75
3.76
1.44
P/B
-0.29
-0.74
-0.47
-0.11
EV/EBIDTA
4.86
-4.05
-53.43
-58.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-373.8
41.75
420.63
29.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.71
10.36
4.02
9.92
Inventory days
56.71
63.29
76.04
116.73
Creditor days
-103.62
-65.51
-48.99
-89.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.16
149.15
152.97
1.39
Net debt / equity
-3.34
-11.61
-1.5
-1.21
Net debt / op. profit
11.29
-3.73
-366.96
-567.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.8
-73.2
-71.6
-56.81
Employee costs
-4.02
-4.31
-3.73
-3.91
Other costs
-23.94
-33.86
-24.8
-39.46
