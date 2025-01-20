iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Alloys Ltd Key Ratios

65.15
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.57

1.35

55.05

19.3

Op profit growth

-129.03

7,714.53

20.44

-96.71

EBIT growth

-141.22

237.11

0.28

-42.5

Net profit growth

1,099.01

-113.06

-2.35

-69.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.22

-11.38

-0.14

-0.19

EBIT margin

5.56

-13.83

-4.16

-6.43

Net profit margin

-11.11

-0.95

7.37

11.71

RoCE

15.75

-41.57

-19.78

-25.85

RoNW

38.41

1.21

-3.97

-2.78

RoA

-7.87

-0.71

8.77

11.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-28.18

-2.35

17.99

18.42

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-34.73

-8.9

11.1

11.48

Book value per share

-27.61

-9.06

-87.56

-139.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.28

-2.87

2.32

0.9

P/CEPS

-0.23

-0.75

3.76

1.44

P/B

-0.29

-0.74

-0.47

-0.11

EV/EBIDTA

4.86

-4.05

-53.43

-58.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-373.8

41.75

420.63

29.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.71

10.36

4.02

9.92

Inventory days

56.71

63.29

76.04

116.73

Creditor days

-103.62

-65.51

-48.99

-89.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-17.16

149.15

152.97

1.39

Net debt / equity

-3.34

-11.61

-1.5

-1.21

Net debt / op. profit

11.29

-3.73

-366.96

-567.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.8

-73.2

-71.6

-56.81

Employee costs

-4.02

-4.31

-3.73

-3.91

Other costs

-23.94

-33.86

-24.8

-39.46

