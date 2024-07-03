Shah Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
464.51
474.24
622.7
318.17
371.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
464.51
474.24
622.7
318.17
371.77
Other Operating Income
20.32
0.05
5.54
1.04
0.7
Other Income
0
0
0
7.66
91.98
Total Income
484.83
474.29
628.24
326.87
464.45
Total Expenditure
499.69
463.14
541.27
311.63
438.96
PBIDT
-14.86
11.15
86.97
15.24
25.49
Interest
3.15
1.61
1.62
1.6
0.34
PBDT
-18.01
9.54
85.35
13.64
25.15
Depreciation
6.69
6.71
8.47
9.73
9.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
3.32
Deferred Tax
-2.45
0.73
23.41
28.73
19.93
Reported Profit After Tax
-22.25
2.1
53.47
-24.82
-7.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-23.05
3.14
53.47
-32.48
-0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
-15.6
0
0
0
68.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.45
3.14
53.47
-32.48
-68.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.64
1.58
27.01
-16.41
-3.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.19
2.35
13.96
4.78
6.85
PBDTM(%)
-3.87
2.01
13.7
4.28
6.76
PATM(%)
-4.78
0.44
8.58
-7.8
-2.1
