Shah Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

67
(-0.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:26 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

464.51

474.24

622.7

318.17

371.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

464.51

474.24

622.7

318.17

371.77

Other Operating Income

20.32

0.05

5.54

1.04

0.7

Other Income

0

0

0

7.66

91.98

Total Income

484.83

474.29

628.24

326.87

464.45

Total Expenditure

499.69

463.14

541.27

311.63

438.96

PBIDT

-14.86

11.15

86.97

15.24

25.49

Interest

3.15

1.61

1.62

1.6

0.34

PBDT

-18.01

9.54

85.35

13.64

25.15

Depreciation

6.69

6.71

8.47

9.73

9.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

3.32

Deferred Tax

-2.45

0.73

23.41

28.73

19.93

Reported Profit After Tax

-22.25

2.1

53.47

-24.82

-7.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-23.05

3.14

53.47

-32.48

-0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

-15.6

0

0

0

68.73

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.45

3.14

53.47

-32.48

-68.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.64

1.58

27.01

-16.41

-3.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

19.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.19

2.35

13.96

4.78

6.85

PBDTM(%)

-3.87

2.01

13.7

4.28

6.76

PATM(%)

-4.78

0.44

8.58

-7.8

-2.1

