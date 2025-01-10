Shah Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.8
19.8
19.8
19.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.01
45.03
37.71
-65.13
Net Worth
66.81
64.83
57.51
-45.33
Minority Interest
Debt
80.19
73.69
116.9
184.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.2
10.25
11.48
13.13
Total Liabilities
157.2
148.77
185.89
152.15
Fixed Assets
76.04
81.99
90.94
102.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.66
41.27
30.11
9.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
82.77
82.31
82.41
111.3
Networking Capital
-64.49
-57.03
-17.81
-72.35
Inventories
82.04
108.79
118.1
70.68
Inventory Days
51.39
Sundry Debtors
7.1
15.04
13.74
13.58
Debtor Days
9.87
Other Current Assets
12.22
15.81
22
18.38
Sundry Creditors
-113.36
-124.16
-115.93
-130.39
Creditor Days
94.82
Other Current Liabilities
-52.49
-72.51
-55.72
-44.6
Cash
0.22
0.23
0.24
1.6
Total Assets
157.2
148.77
185.89
152.13
