Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
501.91
489.33
482.81
311.38
yoy growth (%)
2.57
1.35
55.05
19.3
Raw materials
-345.36
-358.21
-345.71
-176.92
As % of sales
68.8
73.2
71.6
56.81
Employee costs
-20.19
-21.11
-18.03
-12.17
As % of sales
4.02
4.31
3.73
3.91
Other costs
-120.18
-165.71
-119.77
-122.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.94
33.86
24.8
39.46
Operating profit
16.17
-55.7
-0.71
-0.59
OPM
3.22
-11.38
-0.14
-0.19
Depreciation
-12.96
-12.97
-13.64
-13.74
Interest expense
-1.62
-0.45
-0.13
-14.33
Other income
28.85
0.97
0.74
0.9
Profit before tax
30.43
-68.16
-13.74
-27.76
Taxes
-98.27
-28.46
-85.04
-10.13
Tax rate
-322.89
41.75
618.82
36.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-67.83
-96.63
-98.78
-37.9
Exceptional items
16.18
82.14
140.87
80.97
Net profit
-51.65
-14.48
42.09
43.07
yoy growth (%)
256.53
-134.41
-2.27
-65.37
NPM
-10.29
-2.96
8.71
13.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.