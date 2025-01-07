iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.26
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

501.91

489.33

482.81

311.38

yoy growth (%)

2.57

1.35

55.05

19.3

Raw materials

-345.36

-358.21

-345.71

-176.92

As % of sales

68.8

73.2

71.6

56.81

Employee costs

-20.19

-21.11

-18.03

-12.17

As % of sales

4.02

4.31

3.73

3.91

Other costs

-120.18

-165.71

-119.77

-122.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.94

33.86

24.8

39.46

Operating profit

16.17

-55.7

-0.71

-0.59

OPM

3.22

-11.38

-0.14

-0.19

Depreciation

-12.96

-12.97

-13.64

-13.74

Interest expense

-1.62

-0.45

-0.13

-14.33

Other income

28.85

0.97

0.74

0.9

Profit before tax

30.43

-68.16

-13.74

-27.76

Taxes

-98.27

-28.46

-85.04

-10.13

Tax rate

-322.89

41.75

618.82

36.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-67.83

-96.63

-98.78

-37.9

Exceptional items

16.18

82.14

140.87

80.97

Net profit

-51.65

-14.48

42.09

43.07

yoy growth (%)

256.53

-134.41

-2.27

-65.37

NPM

-10.29

-2.96

8.71

13.83

