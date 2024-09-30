iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Alloys Ltd Board Meeting

61.73
(-2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:58:32 PM

Shah Alloys CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Un-Audited Standalon and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & halsf year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SHAH ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended on30.06.2024 and to transact other businesses. Appointment of Shri Narayanlal Fatelal Shah(M.No.A30225) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 and other Business item inter -alia (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
SHAH ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 and to transact other business matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been postponed and re-scheduled to be held on 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Feb 202424 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th February, 2024 Appointment of Shri Mitesh Vasantbhai Jariwala (DIN: 09396683) and Shri Bipinbhai Amulakhbhai Gosalia (DIN: 10521360) as additional directors in the capacity of Non-Exceutive Independent Directors with effect from 24th February, 2024
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SHAH ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 to consider & approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended on 31st December 2023 and to transact other businesses. Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Shah Alloys: Related News

No Record Found

