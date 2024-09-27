The Board approved the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24, scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024. The Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) alongwith the Annual Report of the company shall be submitted separately in due course Summery of Proceedings of 34th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report dated 28th September, 2024 and Voting Results in respect of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)