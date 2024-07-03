iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Share Price

8.48
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.28
  • Day's High9.28
  • 52 Wk High15.45
  • Prev. Close8.84
  • Day's Low8.39
  • 52 Wk Low 6.45
  • Turnover (lac)65.68
  • P/E98.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-17.78
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

9.28

Prev. Close

8.84

Turnover(Lac.)

65.68

Day's High

9.28

Day's Low

8.39

52 Week's High

15.45

52 Week's Low

6.45

Book Value

-17.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

120.65

P/E

98.33

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 84.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

142.28

142.28

142.28

142.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-392.95

-392.32

-392.75

-392.73

Net Worth

-250.67

-250.04

-250.47

-250.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.74

61.64

128.56

85.84

yoy growth (%)

5.03

-52.05

49.76

14.38

Raw materials

-36.91

-28.39

-112.15

-72.8

As % of sales

57.01

46.07

87.23

84.81

Employee costs

-6.35

-8.25

-7.97

-5.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.5

-27.98

-40.51

-34.04

Depreciation

-2.84

-8.89

-7.33

-6.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.51

-143.24

-31.36

-26.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.03

-52.05

49.76

14.38

Op profit growth

-81.73

-46.87

105.43

-43.8

EBIT growth

-93.67

-28.43

25.64

25.13

Net profit growth

-25.16

-31.93

20.31

4.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

143.22

164.92

163.12

77.87

101.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

143.22

164.92

163.12

77.87

101.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.3

7.07

8.71

10.71

12.56

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Minal Umesh Pote

Independent Director

Sadhana Patil

Non Executive Director

Purushottam D Sonavane

Non Executive Director

Pramod Bhosale

Independent Director

Bhavika Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Solanki

Independent Director

Ganesh Ramesh Mahendrakar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd

Summary

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd (Formerly known Zenith Birla (India) Limited) is a leading manufacturer of Steel Pipes in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of ERW And SAW Pipes. They operate in two divisions, namely pipes division at Khopoli and tools division at Nasik and Aurangabad. The tool division of the company is engaged in manufacturing HSS cutting tools and is focused towards the auto/engineering segment. The companys subsidiaries include Zenith (USA) Inc. and Zenith Middle East FZE.Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1960 with the name Zenith Steel Pipes Ltd. The company was established with the main object to manufacture black welded and galvanized steel pipes and was promoted by house of Birla. Also, they came out with their first public issue of equity share during the year.In the year 1961, the company started factory at Khopoli for Pipe Manufacturing and in the year 1992, they commenced commercial production at Khopoli. In the year 1968, they started Rolls & Shears Division (RSD)/ Tool Mfg. Division (TMD). In the year 1974, they started special steel division at Khopoli.Till 1971, the company was manufacturing Steel Pipes by medium frequency electric resistance contact welding process. Thereafter, the manufacturing process was converted to the latest technology of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) process. In October 31, 1975, the company changed their name from Zenith Steel Pipes Ltd to Zenit
Company FAQs

What is the Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is ₹120.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is 98.33 and -0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is ₹6.45 and ₹15.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd?

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.62%, 3 Years at 89.45%, 1 Year at 19.46%, 6 Month at -36.95%, 3 Month at -14.34% and 1 Month at -1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.64 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 84.28 %

