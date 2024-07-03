Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹9.28
Prev. Close₹8.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.68
Day's High₹9.28
Day's Low₹8.39
52 Week's High₹15.45
52 Week's Low₹6.45
Book Value₹-17.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.65
P/E98.33
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.28
142.28
142.28
142.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-392.95
-392.32
-392.75
-392.73
Net Worth
-250.67
-250.04
-250.47
-250.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.74
61.64
128.56
85.84
yoy growth (%)
5.03
-52.05
49.76
14.38
Raw materials
-36.91
-28.39
-112.15
-72.8
As % of sales
57.01
46.07
87.23
84.81
Employee costs
-6.35
-8.25
-7.97
-5.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.5
-27.98
-40.51
-34.04
Depreciation
-2.84
-8.89
-7.33
-6.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.51
-143.24
-31.36
-26.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.03
-52.05
49.76
14.38
Op profit growth
-81.73
-46.87
105.43
-43.8
EBIT growth
-93.67
-28.43
25.64
25.13
Net profit growth
-25.16
-31.93
20.31
4.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
143.22
164.92
163.12
77.87
101.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
143.22
164.92
163.12
77.87
101.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.3
7.07
8.71
10.71
12.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Minal Umesh Pote
Independent Director
Sadhana Patil
Non Executive Director
Purushottam D Sonavane
Non Executive Director
Pramod Bhosale
Independent Director
Bhavika Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Solanki
Independent Director
Ganesh Ramesh Mahendrakar
Reports by Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
Summary
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd (Formerly known Zenith Birla (India) Limited) is a leading manufacturer of Steel Pipes in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of ERW And SAW Pipes. They operate in two divisions, namely pipes division at Khopoli and tools division at Nasik and Aurangabad. The tool division of the company is engaged in manufacturing HSS cutting tools and is focused towards the auto/engineering segment. The companys subsidiaries include Zenith (USA) Inc. and Zenith Middle East FZE.Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1960 with the name Zenith Steel Pipes Ltd. The company was established with the main object to manufacture black welded and galvanized steel pipes and was promoted by house of Birla. Also, they came out with their first public issue of equity share during the year.In the year 1961, the company started factory at Khopoli for Pipe Manufacturing and in the year 1992, they commenced commercial production at Khopoli. In the year 1968, they started Rolls & Shears Division (RSD)/ Tool Mfg. Division (TMD). In the year 1974, they started special steel division at Khopoli.Till 1971, the company was manufacturing Steel Pipes by medium frequency electric resistance contact welding process. Thereafter, the manufacturing process was converted to the latest technology of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) process. In October 31, 1975, the company changed their name from Zenith Steel Pipes Ltd to Zenit
Read More
The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is ₹120.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is 98.33 and -0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd is ₹6.45 and ₹15.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.62%, 3 Years at 89.45%, 1 Year at 19.46%, 6 Month at -36.95%, 3 Month at -14.34% and 1 Month at -1.67%.
