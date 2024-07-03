Summary

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd (Formerly known Zenith Birla (India) Limited) is a leading manufacturer of Steel Pipes in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of ERW And SAW Pipes. They operate in two divisions, namely pipes division at Khopoli and tools division at Nasik and Aurangabad. The tool division of the company is engaged in manufacturing HSS cutting tools and is focused towards the auto/engineering segment. The companys subsidiaries include Zenith (USA) Inc. and Zenith Middle East FZE.Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1960 with the name Zenith Steel Pipes Ltd. The company was established with the main object to manufacture black welded and galvanized steel pipes and was promoted by house of Birla. Also, they came out with their first public issue of equity share during the year.In the year 1961, the company started factory at Khopoli for Pipe Manufacturing and in the year 1992, they commenced commercial production at Khopoli. In the year 1968, they started Rolls & Shears Division (RSD)/ Tool Mfg. Division (TMD). In the year 1974, they started special steel division at Khopoli.Till 1971, the company was manufacturing Steel Pipes by medium frequency electric resistance contact welding process. Thereafter, the manufacturing process was converted to the latest technology of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) process. In October 31, 1975, the company changed their name from Zenith Steel Pipes Ltd to Zenit

