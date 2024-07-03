Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
30.07
28.5
43.06
45.84
27.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.07
28.5
43.06
45.84
27.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.26
1.85
4.55
0.18
0.42
Total Income
31.34
30.35
47.61
46.01
28.16
Total Expenditure
30.67
31.17
36.42
45.27
34.3
PBIDT
0.67
-0.82
11.19
0.74
-6.14
Interest
0.62
0.61
0.73
0.74
0.73
PBDT
0.05
-1.43
10.46
0
-6.87
Depreciation
0.49
0.48
0.57
0.67
0.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.44
-1.92
9.89
-0.67
-7.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.44
-1.92
9.89
-0.67
-7.54
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.02
-0.02
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.42
-1.9
9.98
-0.6
-7.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
-0.13
0.69
-0.05
-0.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
142.28
142.28
142.28
142.28
142.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.22
-2.87
25.98
1.61
-22.13
PBDTM(%)
0.16
-5.01
24.29
0
-24.76
PATM(%)
-1.46
-6.73
22.96
-1.46
-27.18
