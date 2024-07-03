iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

8.33
(-1.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

30.07

28.5

43.06

45.84

27.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.07

28.5

43.06

45.84

27.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.26

1.85

4.55

0.18

0.42

Total Income

31.34

30.35

47.61

46.01

28.16

Total Expenditure

30.67

31.17

36.42

45.27

34.3

PBIDT

0.67

-0.82

11.19

0.74

-6.14

Interest

0.62

0.61

0.73

0.74

0.73

PBDT

0.05

-1.43

10.46

0

-6.87

Depreciation

0.49

0.48

0.57

0.67

0.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.44

-1.92

9.89

-0.67

-7.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.44

-1.92

9.89

-0.67

-7.54

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.02

-0.02

-0.09

-0.07

-0.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.42

-1.9

9.98

-0.6

-7.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.03

-0.13

0.69

-0.05

-0.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.28

142.28

142.28

142.28

142.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.22

-2.87

25.98

1.61

-22.13

PBDTM(%)

0.16

-5.01

24.29

0

-24.76

PATM(%)

-1.46

-6.73

22.96

-1.46

-27.18

Zenith Steel: Related NEWS

No Record Found

