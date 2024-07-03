iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8.09
(-0.37%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:19:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

100.16

134.38

104.82

50.72

83.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.16

134.38

104.82

50.72

83.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

6.88

3.4

5.28

0.22

Total Income

100.91

141.25

108.22

56

83.72

Total Expenditure

107.29

151.58

101.56

71.22

84.16

PBIDT

-6.38

-10.33

6.66

-15.22

-0.44

Interest

2.2

2.5

6

2.57

4.4

PBDT

-8.58

-12.83

0.65

-17.79

-4.84

Depreciation

2.01

1.81

2.06

2.03

2.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

1.65

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.58

-14.64

-3.06

-19.82

-6.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.58

-14.64

-3.06

-19.82

-6.89

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.14

-2.54

-0.83

0

-0.19

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.44

-12.1

-2.23

-19.82

-6.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.74

-1.03

-0.22

-1.51

-0.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

142.28

142.28

142.28

131.28

131.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.36

-7.68

6.35

-30

-0.52

PBDTM(%)

-8.56

-9.54

0.62

-35.07

-5.79

PATM(%)

-10.56

-10.89

-2.91

-39.07

-8.25

Zenith Steel: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.