Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
100.16
134.38
104.82
50.72
83.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.16
134.38
104.82
50.72
83.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
6.88
3.4
5.28
0.22
Total Income
100.91
141.25
108.22
56
83.72
Total Expenditure
107.29
151.58
101.56
71.22
84.16
PBIDT
-6.38
-10.33
6.66
-15.22
-0.44
Interest
2.2
2.5
6
2.57
4.4
PBDT
-8.58
-12.83
0.65
-17.79
-4.84
Depreciation
2.01
1.81
2.06
2.03
2.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
1.65
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.58
-14.64
-3.06
-19.82
-6.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.58
-14.64
-3.06
-19.82
-6.89
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.14
-2.54
-0.83
0
-0.19
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.44
-12.1
-2.23
-19.82
-6.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.74
-1.03
-0.22
-1.51
-0.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
142.28
142.28
142.28
131.28
131.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.36
-7.68
6.35
-30
-0.52
PBDTM(%)
-8.56
-9.54
0.62
-35.07
-5.79
PATM(%)
-10.56
-10.89
-2.91
-39.07
-8.25
