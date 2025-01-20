iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

7.25
(-3.97%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.18

-40.24

8.11

71.52

Op profit growth

-94.63

-32.2

121.12

-48.63

EBIT growth

-126.73

-27.76

34.32

17.7

Net profit growth

-52.1

-30.99

23.72

1.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.97

-28.22

-24.87

-12.16

EBIT margin

8.13

-23.36

-19.32

-15.55

Net profit margin

-17.43

-27.95

-24.21

-21.15

RoCE

-63.21

-27.08

-16.69

-10.57

RoNW

1.34

3.73

9.47

11.62

RoA

33.85

-8.1

-5.22

-3.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.95

-2.16

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.15

-2.83

-3.68

-3

Book value per share

-17.83

-19.13

-9.78

-6.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.61

-0.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.5

-0.15

-0.46

-0.19

P/B

-0.03

-0.02

-0.17

-0.08

EV/EBIDTA

25.36

-16.9

-12.35

-16.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.09

224.7

260.51

273.58

Inventory days

37.87

16.75

18.17

36.91

Creditor days

-217.27

-186.26

-120.9

-107.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.82

5.07

4.26

2.81

Net debt / equity

-0.88

-0.97

-2.26

-3.37

Net debt / op. profit

-146.13

-8.53

-6.9

-15.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.2

-59.87

-86.4

-79.71

Employee costs

-9.84

-9.56

-5.32

-4.4

Other costs

-30.92

-58.77

-33.14

-28.04

