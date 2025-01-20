Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.18
-40.24
8.11
71.52
Op profit growth
-94.63
-32.2
121.12
-48.63
EBIT growth
-126.73
-27.76
34.32
17.7
Net profit growth
-52.1
-30.99
23.72
1.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.97
-28.22
-24.87
-12.16
EBIT margin
8.13
-23.36
-19.32
-15.55
Net profit margin
-17.43
-27.95
-24.21
-21.15
RoCE
-63.21
-27.08
-16.69
-10.57
RoNW
1.34
3.73
9.47
11.62
RoA
33.85
-8.1
-5.22
-3.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.95
-2.16
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.15
-2.83
-3.68
-3
Book value per share
-17.83
-19.13
-9.78
-6.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.61
-0.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.5
-0.15
-0.46
-0.19
P/B
-0.03
-0.02
-0.17
-0.08
EV/EBIDTA
25.36
-16.9
-12.35
-16.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.09
224.7
260.51
273.58
Inventory days
37.87
16.75
18.17
36.91
Creditor days
-217.27
-186.26
-120.9
-107.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.82
5.07
4.26
2.81
Net debt / equity
-0.88
-0.97
-2.26
-3.37
Net debt / op. profit
-146.13
-8.53
-6.9
-15.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.2
-59.87
-86.4
-79.71
Employee costs
-9.84
-9.56
-5.32
-4.4
Other costs
-30.92
-58.77
-33.14
-28.04
