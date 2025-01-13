iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

7.1
(-5.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:35:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

142.28

142.28

142.28

142.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-392.95

-392.32

-392.75

-392.73

Net Worth

-250.67

-250.04

-250.47

-250.45

Minority Interest

Debt

210.99

215.23

223.66

224.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Total Liabilities

-34.63

-29.76

-21.76

-21.13

Fixed Assets

44.43

45.63

44.38

48.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-80.18

-81.26

-69.34

-72.44

Inventories

19.86

20.94

27.99

10.81

Inventory Days

60.93

Sundry Debtors

55.74

43.79

29.8

5.72

Debtor Days

32.24

Other Current Assets

57.41

49.28

58.89

51.03

Sundry Creditors

-85.19

-88.96

-75.22

-31

Creditor Days

174.75

Other Current Liabilities

-128

-106.31

-110.8

-109

Cash

1.09

5.86

3.16

3.27

Total Assets

-34.64

-29.75

-21.78

-21.12

