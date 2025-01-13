Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.28
142.28
142.28
142.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-392.95
-392.32
-392.75
-392.73
Net Worth
-250.67
-250.04
-250.47
-250.45
Minority Interest
Debt
210.99
215.23
223.66
224.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Total Liabilities
-34.63
-29.76
-21.76
-21.13
Fixed Assets
44.43
45.63
44.38
48.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-80.18
-81.26
-69.34
-72.44
Inventories
19.86
20.94
27.99
10.81
Inventory Days
60.93
Sundry Debtors
55.74
43.79
29.8
5.72
Debtor Days
32.24
Other Current Assets
57.41
49.28
58.89
51.03
Sundry Creditors
-85.19
-88.96
-75.22
-31
Creditor Days
174.75
Other Current Liabilities
-128
-106.31
-110.8
-109
Cash
1.09
5.86
3.16
3.27
Total Assets
-34.64
-29.75
-21.78
-21.12
